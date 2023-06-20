China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the China Outbound Travel and Tourism. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

China Outbound Tourism Market is expected to exceed US$ 163 Billion by 2024. Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased affluence of Chinese citizens, increased air connectivity, the easing of visa restrictions around the globe, consumer confidence and appetite for outbound travel.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The report “China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2024” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to China international travelers visitation, spending, purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 11 nations. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of China outbound travel & tourism. The countries included in this report are Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Korea

Key Findings:

The number of Chinese travelers to Korea has dropped by more than 40 percent in 2017

Visa requirements for Chinese travelers visiting Japan were eased from 2017

China is the largest source market for Taiwan tourism

China ranks top in terms of number of visitor arrivals to Hong Kong

Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

Travelers from China to Taiwan have dwindled in 2016 and 2017

China outbound travelers mostly travel for the pleasure purposes

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Travel & Tourism

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

