Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size To See Booming Growth | Berry Genomics, Basetra

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

China Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is likely to reach more than US$ 1.7 Billion by 2024.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4353

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Long–term Growth Projection and Development:

• It is predicted that China Actual NIPT test volume will increase to 1.6 Million by 2024

• More than 3,00,000 NIFTY tests done in 2016

• Berry Genomics completes US$ 648 Million reverse merger in Shenzhen

• Two–Child policy is likely to boost China NIPT market

Growth in China NIPT market can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of China NIPT market. Due to expanding patient access to NIPT test, the China NIPT test market is poised to have a positive outlook in the year ahead.

The research report titled “Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Outlook 2024: China Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017–2024” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the China actual and potential NIPT market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the market segmentation, reveal facts on the market size, volume and revenues; and provides forecasts through 2024. It also includes a snapshot of the NIPT implementation in the low and middle-income countries. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the China NIPT Market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4353

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the China NIPT Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company introduction, NIPT test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development/updates of the NIPT Market in China.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• 2013 – 2024: China Potential NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• 2013 – 2024: China Actual NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• NIPT Test Implementation in Low & Middle–Income Countries

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China NIPT Test Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Berry Genomics

• BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd

• Basetra

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=4353

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com