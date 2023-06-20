Taipei Ranked Among World’s Most Instagram-Ready Cities by Travel Spill

A recently published ranking has included Taipei as one of the most Instagrammable cities in the world.

Taipei earned the coveted recognition from Travel Spill, a well-known travel website, which published the guide for travelers seeking to capture the most photogenic urban landscapes worldwide, underscoring the intersection of travel and social media in the modern era.

In the ranking, Taipei is recognized for its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes. According to Travel Spill, Taipei “effortlessly blends the old with the new. Its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes make it a paradise for photographers and Instagram enthusiasts alike.”

To further assist travelers, Travel Spill published a list of the best photo spots in Taipei for Instagram-tourists.

The Ximending District, known for its vibrant street art and the iconic Taipei Rainbow Flag Crossing, is included a must-visit for Instagram enthusiasts. The district’s youthful energy and creative spirit provide a fascinating backdrop for Instagram shots. The Treasure Hill Artist Village, a thriving community of artists and creatives, is also included. Its narrow alleyways, adorned with colorful murals, and unique architecture make it an ideal backdrop for Instagram feeds according to the guide.

Of course, obvious choices like Taipei 101 and Elephant Mountain are also included in the 15 Taipei spots selected as must-visit locations for Instagram tourists.

The Travel Spill ranking is the latest accolate for Taipei. Recent recognition for the city include a ranking as the 2nd best city for travel by Lonely Planet in 2022, the 13th best city in Asia by Resonance Consultancy, and the 10th most livable city in the world by Monocle.

The advent of social media has revolutionized the way we travel. Today, the aesthetic appeal of a destination is as important as its cultural and historical significance. Instagram, with its focus on visual content, has become a platform for travelers to share their experiences and inspire others. Lists like the one curated by Travel Spill serve as a guide for travelers seeking to capture and share the world’s most photogenic urban landscapes.

In recent years, the term ‘Instagrammable’ has become a buzzword in the travel industry. It refers to places that are aesthetically pleasing and photogenic enough to be worthy of posting on Instagram. This trend has led to a shift in how people choose their travel destinations, with many prioritizing the ‘Instagrammability’ of a location.

Instagram has transformed the way we travel. It has become a platform for travelers to share their experiences, inspire others, and even plan their trips. Today’s travelers don’t just look for the best experience, they look for the destinations that offer them the best Instagram content.

This trend also has a significant impact on local economies. When a location becomes popular on Instagram, it can attract a large number of tourists, boosting local businesses and contributing to the economy. This phenomenon, often referred to as “Instagram tourism,” has become a major driving force in the travel industry.

As social media continues to influence our travel choices, it’s likely that the ‘Instagrammability’ of a destination will continue to be a significant factor for many travelers and Taipei’s inclusions on lists like this are a positive omen for Taiwan’s tourism industry’s pandemic recovery.