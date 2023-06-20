2023 Global Esports Summit in China: Leading speakers Kenneth Fok, Xu Haifeng, H.R.H Prince Faisal and global leaders link to Future

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 20 June 2023 - Hosted by Tencent Esports, the 2023 Global Esports Summit and Tencent Esports Annual Conference will take place on 14th-15th July in the Shenzhen World Exhibition Center. Themed "Link to Future", the summit will discuss the future of the Esports industry, and release information related to the Asian Games Electronic Sports and the new Esports games by Tencent.





Kenneth Fok Kai-Kong: HKSAR deputy to the National People's Congress, Vice President of All-China Youth Federation, Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, President of Asian Electronic Sports Federation. As an old friend of the summit and official delegate of the Hangzhou Asian Games Esports event, President Fok and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation have made major contributions to popularizing Esports in Asia. Following on the success of the Road to Asian Games, we are eager to see the new strategies and approaches introduced by President Fok!





Xu Haifeng: 50-meter Pistol Gold Medal Winner at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, The First Chinese Gold Medalist and Winner of The Reform Pioneers Medal. As the first Chinese athlete to win Olympic gold, Xu has witnessed the rise of Chinese competitive sports from humble beginnings to the heights of glory. For the contestants of the very first Chinese national Esports team, his guidance will prove to be practical and timely. We look forward to hearing his interpretation of esport!





H.R.H Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud : Chairman of Saudi Esports Federation,Vice Chairman of Savvy Games Group. Saudi Arabia has invested worldwide in the gaming and Esports industry. Their investment earlier this year in the Chinese Esports company VSPO was a major event in the industry. Prince Faisal bin Bandar will speak from an international perspective on the potential of Esports as a driving force of economic growth and business achievement.





The summit will welcome representatives from Esports associations from South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and ASEAN, etc. They will join the panel to discuss Esports development in Asia and beyond.



