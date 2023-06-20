Alexa
Taiwan's Kinmen to get 1st-ever McDonald's July 1

  202
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/20 17:59
(Facebook, Golden Lake Hotel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinmen County will see its first Mcdonald's in the 39-year history of the franchise in Taiwan officially open on July 1.

Since McDonald's debuted in Taiwan in 1984, with the exception of Penghu County, no branches have been opened on Taiwan's outer islands. The Kinmen store is slated to start trial operations on June 30 and officially open on July 1, reported TVBS.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 20), the Facebook page for the Everrich Golden Lake Hotel, which is located in Kinmen County's Jinhu Township, revealed that the new McDonald's will be located at No. 198, Section 2, Taihu Road.

Excited about the opening of the new Golden Arches branch, the editor for the page wrote: "Friends in Kinmen, please shout out loud! I'm so touched, I can't wait." Work on the new eatery's decorations is reportedly nearing completion.

(Facebook, 金門小可愛帶你遊 photo)
