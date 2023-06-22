Perfect Corp: Taiwan’s unicorn transforms beauty industry with AI

Perfect Corp. is a tech company that understands beauty. The company spun off from CyberLink in 2015 and capitalized on 3D facial modeling and AI deep learning technologies. It offers beauty brands virtual product trials, facial detection analysis and digital tech services.

The company has made a significant impact, with total app downloads exceeding 1 billion. It pushed the company's valuation toward US$1.4 billion (about NT$392 billion). Perfect Corp. exemplifies how AI can be harnessed to innovate and shape the future of the beauty and fashion industries.

Perfect Corp. enables users to try on more cosmetics and accessories for "real" with its try more buy more principle. "While AI generative content (AIGC) is a new field filled with potentials," CEO Alice Chang said, "One of Perfect Corp.'s strengths is that we are able to deploy our latest development to both B2B services and B2C services."

The company started its business from the idea of a selfie, later leading to a beauty camera that allows users to instantly retouch their skin naturally.

Try more, buy more

As demand for selfies surged, the web camera also gained popularity among female users. They can apply makeup to their faces when taking photos. Perfect Corp. grasped the trend of makeup filters and attained bargaining power with the beauty industry.

With the huge user base of YouCam, the startup was able to convince cosmetic companies that AR can better solve users’ pain points when choosing items. While fashion and beauty businesses are particular about colors and texture, Perfect Corp. makes an all-out effort to match the standards. “We basically cut our teeth on color technologies,” Chang said confidently, indicating CyberLink’s well-known SaaS product ColorDirector.

The company knows users and cosmetics well enough that the virtual try-ons will find the ideal items for users. "Most CEOs of tech companies are male, who might not realize how the nuance of colors differs in cosmetics," Chang said. "That gives us the advantage of striking the deal."

"Try more, buy more" — the principle that Perfect Corp. has faith in, won over 400 beauty and fashion brands with its virtual try-ons. It solved the pain points of both brands and customers by offering them a simple click of a camera.

Brands sold more. Beauty giants Estee Lauder, Benefit Cosmetics, and e.l.f. Cosmetics have yielded 250%, 113%, and 200% in conversion rates respectively, underlining the efficacy of AR virtual makeup try-ons. Users are able to apply a wide array of products virtually, from lipsticks and eyeshadows to foundations and mascaras, with a simple click of a camera.

The technology's impact on retail metrics is significant, with data showing a 40% increase in average customer basket size and an 8% reduction in return rates.

Perfect Corp.'s ambition doesn't stop at makeup. It incorporates accessories into its virtual try-on feature, broadening the possibilities for the virtual fitting room. Users can experiment with a wider range of looks.

Even pets are included in Perfect Corp.'s quest for innovation. It developed camera technology capable of recognizing dogs and cats, allowing users to apply playful filters to their four-legged companions. It also pioneered a skincare recommendation feature that analyzes users' skin conditions and colors. It provides personalized color recommendations, enhancing the user experience and bringing an unprecedented level of personalization to the beauty industry.

Perfect AI contest inspires employees



Company executives stand on the podium before ringing the trading bell at the New York Stock Exchange. (Perfect Corp. website photo)

Perfect Corp. hosts the "Perfect AI Idea Contest" annually for employees, brewing the next generation of ideas. The contest rewards winning teams with financial rewards and the honor of seeing their idea implemented. "We look for ideas that can integrate innovation in beauty and fashion with business value, using Perfect Corp.'s technological capabilities," Chang said.

By the time of the interview with Alice Chang, the company had just finished the 2023 contest. “This year the contest is themed as AIGC, with 22 teams competing together,” said Chang with excitement.

Perfect Corp., which sprung from CyberLink, the company with the highest market capitalization on the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s software sector and a leader in multimedia and AI facial recognition technology, has an impressive legacy of more than 20 years in AI technology development.

This long-standing experience has laid a strong foundation in the AI field, powering an array of services such as skincare and hair analysis, as well as virtual try-ons for nails and make-up. Perfect Corp., with a global presence across 11 offices, caters to over 400 beauty brands in more than 80 countries.

It locates its R&D team in Taiwan, a testament to the faith CEO Alice Chang has in the high-quality engineering talent present in the country. It's this pool of expertise that forms the backbone of Perfect Corp.'s capacity for innovation, solidifying its leadership position in the AI technology industry.

Explaining the contest's principle, Chang said, "We look for ideas that can integrate innovation in beauty and fashion with business value, using Perfect Corp.'s technological capabilities." This approach encourages participants to push boundaries while keeping practical applications in mind.

"Creating AR technology isn't the difficult part," Chang said, "The challenge lies in ensuring the realism of the final product. For instance, how do we make changes in hair length appear natural?"

Another innovative feature that Perfect Corp. is focusing on is "makeup transfer." This allows users to instantly apply the makeup style from a celebrity's Instagram photo to their own faces. It's all part of Perfect Corp.'s mission to enhance the accessibility and user-friendliness of AIGC functionalities.

The contest rewards winning teams not only with financial rewards but also with the honor of seeing their idea implemented. "Once the idea and framework are in place, we can proceed with development," Chang explained. The competition brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, with teams comprising members from product management, marketing, and research and development departments. Perfect Corp values their talented and active teams, who are young and brimming with creativity.

Beauty camera creates custom profile pictures



(Perfect Corp. website photo)

After generative technologies led by ChatGPT set off the craze, Perfect Corp., which has been rooted in AI and AR technology for years, made its move by launching the “AI Virtual Avatar” feature in its popular YouCam app, offering users customized avatars based on their pictures. Riding the global wave of AIGC (AI Generated Content), Perfect Corp launched this new feature powered by stable diffusion techniques, enabling users to create unique and personalized avatars.

By simply uploading a few selfies, the AI engine analyzes the images and generates up to 200 unique, custom profile pictures, providing users with a rich array of options to express their varying styles. The creative styles include fairy-tale princesses, rock stars, astronauts, and many more. The launch of this feature signifies Perfect Corp.'s continued commitment to revolutionizing personal expression through technology.

In a landmark achievement for Taiwanese SaaS startups, Perfect Corp. made history by becoming the first of its kind to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). On Oct. 31, 2022, Chang led the team in person to NYSE for the inaugural bell-ringing ceremony (Perfect Corp website photo). "Entering the global capital market is a major milestone for us," she said. "We are poised to enhance our innovative AI and AR SaaS services."