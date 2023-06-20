Taiwan can successfully navigate effects of US-China confrontation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan should find a balance when dealing with the ramifications of U.S.-China relations, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Tuesday (June 20).

As long as the Taiwan government remains "flexible and agile," the nation can safely navigate through the effects of U.S.-China interactions, Ko said, according to Liberty Times. While the overall confrontation between the U.S. and China may not change, over time, the tactics employed by both countries may change, he said.

As the U.S. presidential election nears, Washington will likely take a safer approach to dialogue with Beijing, leading to a potential easing of tensions between the U.S. and China, Ko said. Both countries have domestic issues to resolve, he added.

Regarding cross-strait relations, the candidate stressed the importance of exchanges and the need to establish mechanisms based on legal agreements. Ko said he believes trade and commerce are more significant than the trade in services.

Ko also said he hopes the Cross-Strait Agreement Supervisory Act and the Cross-Strait Trade in Services Agreement, both of which are stuck in limbo in the Legislative Yuan, can be passed soon.

According to a TVBS poll released Sunday (June 18), Ko has 33% of support from potential voters. He is three points ahead of Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who has 30% of the vote, and ten points ahead of Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who has 23%.