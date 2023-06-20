Taiwan’s MediaTek denies teaming up with Google on AI chips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek denied a report saying that it was collaborating with Google on an artificial intelligence (AI) server chip on Monday (June 19).

In a regulatory filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, MediaTek said claims made in a Chinese language report from Economic Daily News were false and based on unverified rumors, according to CNA. The report claimed that the company had received large orders from Google to supply AI server chips, and that MediaTek was working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to make them using TSMC’s 5nm process with commercial production expected in 2024.

The Economic Daily Report also claimed that MediaTek would provide its serializer/deserializer (SerDes) solution to Google in order to help it develop its Tensor Processing Unit chips for AI servers, according to DigiTimes. SerDes is an important component in IC design that allows transmission of high-speed digital data between various subsystems and devices, and is commonly used in high-speed communications, per DigiTimes.

The chip designer added that if the erroneous report negatively affects the company or its shareholders, it would take legal action if necessary to protect its interests.

MediaTek and Nvidia announced on May 29 that they were teaming up to develop AI and automotive electronics. The deal will see MediaTek develop automotive chips integrating a new Nvidia CPU chiplet and Nvidia AI and graphics IP.