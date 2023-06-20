Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn forms automotive chip venture with Stellantis

Netherlands-based SiliconAuto will launch semiconductors in 2026

  151
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/20 15:25
Foxconn forms semiconductor joint venture with Stellantis. (Facebook, Maserati photo)

Foxconn forms semiconductor joint venture with Stellantis. (Facebook, Maserati photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) said Tuesday (June 20) it was forming a 50-50 joint venture with French-Italian car group Stellantis N.V. to produce automotive chips.

Stellantis is the result of the merger between France’s PSA and Italy’s FCA, and produces cars under a variety of brand names, including Peugeot, Opel, Citroen, Fiat, Maserati, and Chrysler. While Foxconn is the world’s largest contract maker of Apple Inc. products, the group is now also concentrating on the development of electric vehicles (EVs).

The new joint venture, to be known as SiliconAuto, will start producing a new generation of semiconductors for the car industry in 2026, CNA reported. The chips will be sold to a range of customers, including Stellantis, to meet growing demand resulting from the manufacturing of EVs, according to Foxconn.

The two companies will appoint a joint management team for SiliconAuto, which will be based in the Netherlands, where Stellantis also has its official headquarters. Foxconn and Stellantis first announced a strategic partnership in 2021, and later formed the MobileDrive venture to develop infotainment, telematics, and cloud services.
automotive chips
semiconductors
Foxconn
Foxconn electric vehicles
Stellantis
SiliconAuto
Netherlands

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan global leader for semiconductor materials in 2022
Taiwan global leader for semiconductor materials in 2022
2023/06/14 19:18
Rumored iPhone 15 price hike of 20% good news for Taiwanese suppliers
Rumored iPhone 15 price hike of 20% good news for Taiwanese suppliers
2023/06/14 12:55
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
2023/06/06 17:19
South Korea representative eyes enhanced cooperation with Taiwan
South Korea representative eyes enhanced cooperation with Taiwan
2023/06/02 17:45
Nvidia's Jensen Huang to meet with Foxconn's Young Liu
Nvidia's Jensen Huang to meet with Foxconn's Young Liu
2023/06/02 17:43