Taiwan presidential hopeful Lai announces university fee subsidies

Policy seeks to eliminate 50% of private-public tuition fee difference

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/20 15:19
A cardboard cutout stands in for an absent graduate at the Shih Hsin University graduation ceremony on June 4, 2023. 

A cardboard cutout stands in for an absent graduate at the Shih Hsin University graduation ceremony on June 4, 2023.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New subsidies for students of private universities will be rolled out to close the gap between tuition costs of public and private institutions by at least half, Taiwan's Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching‑te (賴清德) announced on Tuesday (June 20).

Speaking at the Chaoyang University of Technology, the Democratic Progressive Party's Lai said that subsidies of NT$25,000 (US$810) or more will be provided to students of private universities to cover tuition and miscellaneous fees. Lai called the subsidies a major policy, according to CNA.

The Ministry of Education estimates an additional 473,000 students will benefit from the subsidies, raising the number of students receiving financial assistance to 591,000 in total.

The ministry said about 65% of Taiwan’s university students attended private institutions in the 2022 academic year, and of that group, nearly 80% received subsidies due to being from low-income backgrounds. The ministry said that in addition, private institution’s tuition fees are around NT$50,000 higher per year than public institutions, which exacerbates existing economic inequalities.

Lai said the government should solve this problem and reduce the gap between public and private university tuition fees.

Taiwan has 158 universities and colleges, of which 109 are private and 49 are public.

Lai Ching-te makes the announcement at Chaoyang University of Technology on Tuesday, June 20. (CNA photo)
