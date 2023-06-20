Taiwan Navy commissions Yushan landing platform dock vessel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Navy on Monday (June 19) commissioned its first Yushan-class landing platform dock, christened the Yushan, at the Zuoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung.

Navy Commander General Tang Hua (唐華) said in a speech that the Yushan is a new type of amphibious combat vessel designed and built to meet the Taiwan military's operational requirements, Military News Agency reported. Following its commissioning, the ship will assume combat readiness duties, including transporting supplies and personnel to Taiwan’s outlying islands.

It will also be involved in disaster relief operations, setting up temporary field hospitals, and participating in international humanitarian rescue missions. During wartime, it will be incorporated into an amphibious task force to carry out amphibious combat missions and conduct tasks such as troop reinforcement, combat support, and help defend outlying islands.

The Yushan has a length of 153 meters and a width of 23 meters and has a full load displacement of 16,000 tons. It has a maximum speed of over 20 knots. Despite being an auxiliary vessel, it features a stealthy design and electromagnetic pulse protection capabilities.

It can carry up to 32 Sea Sword II air defense missiles, 2 Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems, and 1 MK-75 naval gun. Additionally, it can hold 2 helicopters and can independently carry out missions at sea.

Taiwan plans to build three more Yushan-class landing platform docks.