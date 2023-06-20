Taiwan’s AIDC wins contract at Paris Air Show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) said Tuesday (June 20) it had won a NT$3 billion (US$96.89 million) contract for passenger airplane parts at the Paris Air Show.

The company is also involved in defense projects, including the upgrading of 141 F-16A/B fighters to F-16V or “Viper” level for Taiwan’s Air Force. AIDC also produces “Brave Eagle” Advanced Jet Trainers, with 66 ordered to replace aging training aircraft.

The Paris contract, valid for six years, covered the supply of parts for single-aisle passenger aircraft made by a prominent European manufacturer, per CNA. Separately, the company said it recently signed a long-term agreement worth NT$10 billion with a major international producer of civilian planes and aircraft engines.

A memorandum of understanding with a Japanese company concluded recently would ensure cooperation for five years, AIDC added. There were also plans for the supply of airplane parts to a manufacturer in South Korea.

For 2022, AIDC said it had achieved a record of NT$30.2 billion in revenue. With airlines, defense, and technology sectors all recording stable growth in the post-COVID era, the company said it was looking forward to a positive 2023.