Foreign ministry commends Blinken's commitment to peace in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (June 20) welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s reaffirmation of peace in the Taiwan Strait during his talks with Chinese government officials in Beijing.

During his two-day visit, Blinken reiterated concerns regarding China's provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait., per the U.S. Department of State. He said the U.S. would adhere to its “one China” policy, based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint communiques, and the Six Assurances.

Blinken also pointed out that 50% of global shipping passes through the Taiwan Strait, and 70% of advanced chips are manufactured in Taiwan, according to a MOFA press release. A crisis in the Taiwan Strait would have enormous economic consequences worldwide, with no country being spared, he said.

The foreign ministry said it appreciates the repeated public emphasis by the U.S. on its support for peace and stability in the region. Successive U.S. administrations have upheld the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, upholding commitments to Taiwan, it said.

The Biden administration has continued to demonstrate its concern for and support of Taiwan's security through concrete actions, MOFA said. Peace and stability in the strait are core to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, it added.

The foreign ministry said Taiwan will continue to deepen its relationship with the U.S. and other partners to jointly safeguard the rules-based international order and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

MOFA said it closely monitors high-level engagement between the U.S. and China, and currently, there is mutual trust and effective communication channels between Taiwan and the U.S., particularly regarding high-level interactions between the U.S. and China.

In addition to discussing Taiwan, Blinken and Chinese officials expressed a willingness to strengthen people-to-people exchanges between students, scholars, and businesses. They also promised to work on increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries.

Both sides agreed on follow-up meetings in Washington and Beijing to maintain open lines of communication. Blinken’s trip has been deemed a small success in restarting bilateral dialogue amid frosty relations in recent years.

“We’re not going to have success on every issue between us on any given day, but in a whole variety of areas, on the terms that we set for this trip, we have made progress and we are moving forward,” the secretary of state said.