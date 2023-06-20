JustCo Ignites "work-from-hospo" Trend with the Upcoming Launch of New Co-Working Centre at OCC, Bangkok's tallest office building

Tapping into the current "work-from-hospo" trend, JustCo OCC (One City Centre) offers a “hotelified” work experience in a welcoming environment while championing biophilic design and innovative micro-workspace solutions.









BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 20 June 2023 - JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, today announced the upcoming launch of its new co-working centre at OCC (One City Centre), the tallest Grade-A luxury office building located right at the prestigious Ploenchit intersection, Bangkok's most prime CBD location. JustCo is all set to spearhead the "work-from-hospo" trend in the bustling city of Bangkok. Spanning across levels 37 to 40, JustCo OCC seeks to reimagine the "work-from-hospo" lifestyle by presenting a perfect fusion of multifunctionality and hotel-like facilities in a contemporary co-working space.JustCo is recently appointed as a co-working space operator of OCC, which is the project of Raimon Land Public Company Limited, Thailand's leader of luxury and ultra-luxury real estate development, and Mitsubishi Estate (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Thailand base of global real estate giant from Japan. Strategically positioned in the heart of downtown Bangkok, JustCo OCC is scheduled for opening in Q3 2023. OCC provides direct access to Phloenchit BTS station via OCC's owned interconnected skybridge and is a mere 200 metres from the Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway. This prime location makes the centre an appealing choice for entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses in need of a premium workspace.





JustCo OCC aims to redefine flexible workspaces by embracing the top workspace design trends for 2023 - Hotelification, Biophilia, and Micro-spaces/Neighbourhoods. The centre's decor features natural elements like potted greenery and cane furniture, creating a tranquil environment that encourages creativity and productivity.Riding on the "work-from-hospo" trend, JustCo OCC embodies an array of hotel-like amenities, expertly blending hospitality with work life. The space features a chic work lounge and artisanal café, Snap, perfectly complementing a suite of essential workspace facilities. These include private office suites , dynamic hot desking zones, meeting rooms equipped with video conferencing capabilities , and micro spaces for concentrated work and collaborations. Catering to diverse working styles, members are now able to enjoy their own unique "work-from-hospo" lifestyle, whether that means brewing ideas over coffee at the café or brainstorming with co-workers in the stylish work lounge.In addition, large, floor-to-ceiling windows offer infinite views of the city skyline and allow plenty of natural light to fill the workspace. Exposure to natural light has been proven to enhance productivity and reduce stress, making this feature a testament to JustCo's dedication to promoting employee well-being.

Adding to the hospitality-focused experience, JustCo at OCC takes coworking to a new level with its unique concept of 'hotdesking at a café'. At the on-site Snap café, members can enjoy a blend of work and leisure, perfect for those embracing the modern 'work-from-hospo' trend. Alongside this innovative hotdesking approach, members can also indulge in a meal at the rooftop bar and restaurant, or visit the luxurious Central Embassy mall situated directly opposite the centre.

JustCo Global

JustCo is Asia Pacific's leading provider of flexible workspace for businesses of all sizes seeking flexible solutions to nimbly scale their operations. JustCo's value proposition lies in its focus on high-quality fit-outs, attractive locations, and a seamless experience via technology to work from any of its spaces. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo has over 40 co-working spaces across nine major cities in Asia Pacific.



We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and experiences.



