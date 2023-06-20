German chancellor urges China to respect status quo on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the BDI business lobby conference in Berlin on Monday (June 19), reiterated the G7's view on business and foreign relations with China, per CNA.

Scholz repeated the G7 consensus at last month's Hiroshima summit that China "would not forcibly change the status quo in Taiwan, and would abide by international rules." Bloomberg News reported that Scholz hopes the G7 will dilute dangerous dependencies on China given its gradual rise in areas such as raw materials, rather than trying to check Beijing's economic rise.

In addition to warning against the use of force on Taiwan, Scholz emphasized the need to work with the Chinese government to resolve global issues such as climate change. "The G7 has no interest in impeding China’s economic rise ... and at the same time, we are watching closely to avoid dangerous economic dependencies," said Scholz.

Other attendees at the business conference agreed with Scholz’s view on business and China relations. "Decoupling from China would be unrealistic and harmful. What we need is determined de-risking," said BDI President Siegfried Russwurm.