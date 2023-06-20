Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

German chancellor urges China to respect status quo on Taiwan

Olaf Scholz addresses conference in Berlin, reiterating G7 business and foreign relations views

  316
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/20 12:08
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges China to respect Taiwan's status quo.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges China to respect Taiwan's status quo.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the BDI business lobby conference in Berlin on Monday (June 19), reiterated the G7's view on business and foreign relations with China, per CNA.

Scholz repeated the G7 consensus at last month's Hiroshima summit that China "would not forcibly change the status quo in Taiwan, and would abide by international rules." Bloomberg News reported that Scholz hopes the G7 will dilute dangerous dependencies on China given its gradual rise in areas such as raw materials, rather than trying to check Beijing's economic rise.

In addition to warning against the use of force on Taiwan, Scholz emphasized the need to work with the Chinese government to resolve global issues such as climate change. "The G7 has no interest in impeding China’s economic rise ... and at the same time, we are watching closely to avoid dangerous economic dependencies," said Scholz.

Other attendees at the business conference agreed with Scholz’s view on business and China relations. "Decoupling from China would be unrealistic and harmful. What we need is determined de-risking," said BDI President Siegfried Russwurm.
G7 Hiroshima summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Taiwan relations
China
decoupling
Bloomberg

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan flag carrier to begin direct flights to Kumamoto amid chip tie-ups with Japan
Taiwan flag carrier to begin direct flights to Kumamoto amid chip tie-ups with Japan
2023/06/19 11:52
China skips cremation data for COVID peak in 2022
China skips cremation data for COVID peak in 2022
2023/06/17 17:46
International Yoga Day event to be held at Taipei's Liberty Square Sunday
International Yoga Day event to be held at Taipei's Liberty Square Sunday
2023/06/17 15:24
7 congressmen sign letter calling on US secretary of state to visit Taiwan
7 congressmen sign letter calling on US secretary of state to visit Taiwan
2023/06/17 14:41
US lawmaker predicts Taiwan-China war much sooner than 2027
US lawmaker predicts Taiwan-China war much sooner than 2027
2023/06/16 20:51