TRI cuts Taiwan's GDP forecast to 1.45%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s leading think tanks has cut its forecast for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2023 to 1.45%, citing weak global demand and a slowdown in domestic investment.

The Taiwan Research Institute (TRI) released the report on Monday (June 19), and warned of the looming threat of recession. TRI founder Liu Tai-ying (劉泰英) said uncertainty about factors such as Russia's war against Ukraine and escalating tensions between the United States and China meant the weak forecast was no surprise, per CNA.

The forecast is lower than the think tank’s previous estimate of 2.51% released in December 2022. It is also lower than the forecasts of Taiwan’s central bank (1.72%) and the government’s own economic forecaster (2.04%).

The report also said global upticks in inflation and slowing economic growth in major economies are expected to weigh on Taiwan's exports and investment. It noted that increased private investment in Taiwan over recent years has left no more room for growth, and predicted that growth in real private investment will see negative growth of 2.76%.

Exports are also expected to fall 1.31%. The think tank said private consumption will help to offset some of the weakness in exports and investment, and is expected to grow 5.89%.

The slowdown in Taiwan's economy is expected to lead to rising domestic inflation. TRI forecast that the consumer price index (CPI) would grow to 2.6%, above the 2% alert set by the central bank.

TRI called on the government to increase measures to support economic growth, such as increasing infrastructure spending and providing tax breaks to businesses.