Hot air balloon featuring Taiwanese deity Mazu takes off

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hot air balloon inspired by the Taiwanese goddess Mazu (媽祖) was described as “adorable and somber at the same time” by onlookers as it lifted off on Tuesday (June 20) at a warm-up event for the Taiwan International Balloon Festival 2023.

The deity balloon will be highlighted at this year’s event, which takes place at Luye Highlands in Taitung between June 30 and Aug. 28, the longest ever. The festival, now in its 13th edition, will boast 50 balloons and nine light show concerts.

Mazu is a central religious symbol in Taiwan and Taitung has one of the most iconic temples in the country dedicated to the worship of Mazu, the Taitung Tianhou Temple, according to Magistrate April Yao (饒慶鈴).

The Mazu-styled hot air balloon was made in Spain in a project commissioned by the city government and the temple two years ago. It is 26 meters tall with a diameter of 20.6 meters and was delivered in May.

Other balloons to be featured in the event include designs of Hello Kitty, Moai, Yakult Man, and SquarePants from SpongeBob. Drone and fireworks spectacles will illuminate the sky, in addition to marketplaces spotlighting performers, games, and foods.

To learn more, visit the website and Facebook page for the Taiwan International Balloon Festival 2023.



A Mazu-styled hot air balloon is released in a warm-up event for the Taiwan International Balloon Festival 2023 in Taitung. (Facebook, @balloontaiwan photo)



A Mazu-styled hot air balloon is released in a warm-up event in Taitung. (Taitung County Government photo)



Balloons to be featured at the Taiwan International Balloon Festival 2023. (Taitung County Government image)