Workato Launches AI@Work to Drive Business Efficiency at Scale with the Power of Generative AI

Announcing WorkbotGPT, a new way to automate work using a Chat UX

Workato Copilots: Workato Copilots are like a co-worker who is a Workato expert. It works with you to build Workato recipes and connectors using natural language. The Copilots are trained on millions of data points from Workato’s public recipe community, have a deep understanding of business entity relationships, logic, data mappings, and transformations, and use this knowledge to guide the builder. Workato Copilots adhere to the strictest data privacy standards and do not use customer data from these interactions to train any model.



AI Connectivity: Users can use Workato’s OpenAI Connector and other AI Connectors to infuse AI capabilities into their automations to build smarter business processes. Since May 2023, many customers have used the OpenAI connector to create automated processes that generate content for sales emails/sequences, respond intelligently based on feedback, create personalized reactivation and nurture campaigns, automate help desk operations, build QBR and sales decks, enhance employee engagement, create virtual assistants, and more.



WorkbotGPT (Coming soon): WorkbotGPT enables users to converse in natural language with applications and data to automate their work. Users can also chain their interactions to automate complex multi-step automations. For example, you can instruct WorkbotGPT to fetch deals over 100K and ask for an update from the AEs. WorkbotGPT will then fetch those opportunities from Salesforce, and send an email to the AEs requesting an update. No recipes to build, no code to write. Just conversation!



GEARSAI: As the operational framework to drive adoption across any organization, GEARS (Govern, Enable, Adopt, Run, Scale), is used by Workato customers to successfully drive democratization and adoption of automation throughout their business. This framework has now been enhanced to provide a framework and roadmap for the adoption of AI along with Automation.



