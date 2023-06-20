Alek Thomas homers in return to majors and Merrill Kelly shines as Diamondbacks rip Brewers 9-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks wanted to go after Corbin Burnes early.

Did they ever.

Alek Thomas celebrated his return to the major leagues by homering during Arizona’s six-run first inning against the 2021 Cy Young Award winner and the Diamondbacks rolled to a 9-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

“We came in here ready to go, make some statements,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “When you get six runs off that type of quality starting pitcher, you know that your team is ready to go. I was very proud of them.”

Milwaukee’s loss and Cincinnati’s 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies enabled the Reds to overtake the Brewers for the NL Central lead. The Brewers managed just three hits - matching their season low - as Arizona's Merrill Kelly continued his road dominance by pitching seven strong innings.

Burnes (5-5) ended a string of four straight quality starts by allowing seven runs – matching his career high – in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

“Just a couple of mistakes there in the first inning to a first-place team that can swing the bat,” Burnes said.

The Diamondbacks wasted no time jumping on Burnes, as the first five hitters to face him all reached base. Burnes’ first two pitches of the night resulted in hits, with Geraldo Perdomo doubling down the right-field line and Ketel Marte delivering a single to right.

“I know that he's putting the ball on the plate, and that's usually his M.O.,” Lovullo said. “It's power stuff, and I think our guys were ready to counter-punch that a little bit today just by being aggressive and getting some extension on some balls they felt like they could handle. It worked out well.”

Burnes walked Carroll to load the bases before Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. delivered consecutive RBI singles.

After Burnes retired Emmanuel Rivera on a run-scoring fielder’s choice and struck out Gabriel Moreno, Thomas capped the outburst with a two-run homer into the second deck of the right-field seats. Thomas’ drive off a 1-1 cutter traveled 412 feet.

Thomas went 2 for 4 and scored twice after getting called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. Thomas had been sent down after batting .195 in 39 games with Arizona, but he thrived in Reno with a .348 batting average and .927 OPS in 26 games.

“I think things are starting to click a little bit right now,” Thomas said. “We'll see if we can just keep on keeping on.”

Corbin Carroll homered and Perdomo and Jake McCarthy each went 2 for 3 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won 12 of their last 15 road games.

Kelly has been particularly effective on the road. Kelly has gone 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA in seven road starts since the start of the 2022 season, though he struggles to explain why he's been so sharp away from home.

“I don't think I'd be able to pinpoint one thing, whether it's the routine or whether it's just having a little bit more time,” Kelly said. “I honesty probably couldn't put my finger on that. I just try to treat every game the same. Just for whatever reason, the ball's kind of bounced in my favor a little bit more on the road than it has at home.”

He's done quite well everywhere this season. Kelly (9-3) moved into the NL lead for wins by striking out seven and allowing just three hits and one run in seven innings.

Milwaukee’s lone run came on Christian Yelich’s RBI triple down the right-field line in the third inning. Yelich has reached base safely in 12 straight games and is batting .422 (19 of 45) during that stretch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers LHP Bennett Sousa is heading to Triple-A Nashville for a rehabilitation assignment. Sousa went on the injured list June 9 with a shoulder issue.

UP NEXT

RHP Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.30 ERA) pitches for the Diamondbacks and RHP Colin Rea (3-4, 4.71) starts for the Brewers as this series continues Tuesday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports