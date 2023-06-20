Newly opened night market in Taiwan's Chiayi City closed after one month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiayi City’s Humei Night Market (湖美) drew large crowds when it opened at the end of last month, with nearly 400 stalls sprawled across a large parking lot area.

Unfortunately, the good fortune did not last long, as city government officials found the night market had violated land zoning regulations and urban planning considerations. Later, city officials ordered the suspension of business, per UDN.

However, Humei Night Market continued to operate, with the Chiayi City Government issuing a fine of NT$60,000 (US$1,940) and the threat of continual daily fines if business continued. It also issued a warning that both water and power could be cut.

Ultimately, the operator of the night market took to Facebook last night to announce that the market would be closed on Wednesday (June 21) as it seeks another location to continue operations.

Humei Night Market announced it was currently in negotiations with another legal venue. It would also be processing stall rental refunds at its office July 17–18 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., encouraging vendors to bring rental receipts.

The Humei Night Market only operated on Wednesday and Friday nights. And after receiving the warning from city officials, it continued operating on Friday (June 16), incurring a fine.

These actions sparked a debate among netizens, with some saying that the night market operator had no right to ignore the city government and violate the law. However, others thought city officials were being overzealous and unjustly ended a prosperous night market that drew more tourists to Chiayi.

In response to the public debate, Chiayi City’s Economic Affairs Department said the Humei Night Market is an open-air mobile vendor market, and can only be operated in commercial areas and on public land. Violators face a minimum fine of NT$60,000 (US$1,940).

Some vendors only learned that the market was operating illegally when they showed up for business last Friday (June 16). Some stalls noted they had already paid rent for the year, and that the night market operator had yet to contact them.