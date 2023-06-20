Lai Ching-te leads in latest TPOF Taiwan presidential election poll at 36.5%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest poll for the 2024 presidential election shows vice president and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in the lead among the three major presidential contenders.

The latest poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF, 台灣民意基金會) released on Tuesday (June 20) shows that 36.5% of respondents support Lai. In second place is Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) at 29.1%, while New Taipei mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) is in last place at 20.4%.

TPOF Chair You Ying-lung (游盈隆) said Hou's performance after being nominated had not been as good as supporters had expected. Coupled with the blow of the case in which teachers were accused of giving sedatives to students at a preschool in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, Hou's popularity and support have suffered a drop, and finding a way to "clean up the mess" is a top priority.

From May to June, support for Lai has ticked up slightly by 0.7%, backing for Hou has dropped by 7.2%, while favorability for Ko has risen by 4%.



Percentage of respondents opted for Lai, Hou, and Ko, undecided, and no opinion in May and June. (TPOF image)

In terms of age groups, Ko stands out from the crowd in the 20 to 34 category. In the 35 to 44 group, Lai and Ko have nearly the same level of support.

In the 45 to 54 cohort, Lai and Ko are also neck and neck. When it comes to voters aged 55 and over, Lai is far ahead of the pack.

From the perspective of political party support, 84% of DPP supporters back Lai, 3.3% favor Hou, and 8.1% prefer Ko. Among KMT supporters, 65% back Hou, 20% prefer Ko, and 8.5% favor Lai.

As for TPP members, 77% support Ko, 11% favor Hou, and 6.8% lean toward Lai.

Looking at the results by region, apart from being five percentage points behind Ko in Taichung City, in a tie with Ko in Taipei City, and slightly ahead of Ko by 1.5 percentage points in Taoyuan City, Lai leads Ko in New Taipei City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and 16 other counties and cities by a wide margin.

You said it is worth noting that Hou received 31% support in New Taipei City, 2.3 percentage points behind Lai, but in all other regions, Hou is well behind Lai and Ko. The overall situation for Hou has comprehensively weakened, said You.

The survey was conducted by telephone on adults 20 and over nationwide from June 12-13. The poll gathered valid responses via telephone from 1,080 and had a sampling error of plus or minus 2.98 with a confidence level of 95%.