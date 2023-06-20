Traveloka launches pilot climate action checkout for Singapore consumers in partnership with South Pole

Traveloka users in Singapore will be able to purchase carbon credits and contribute to global climate action when booking flights on the platform.

The revenue generated will be invested in wastewater treatment in Thailand’s Khon Buri district to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Traveloka launches pilot climate action checkout with South Pole

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 June 2023 - As part of its mission to address climate impact in the travel sector, Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, is launching a pilot climate action checkout for flight bookings for users in Singapore in collaboration with the leading global climate company, South Pole.From 16 June 2023, Singapore-based consumers will be able to check the amount of greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted on their flights and make donations towards a climate action project that is reducing emissions from the atmosphere. The revenue generated will be allocated to the Khon Buri wastewater treatment plant, a GHG mitigation project in Thailand.This climate action project is a closed loop system that captures the methane emissions from a starch factory in Khon Buri, and uses the otherwise harmful gas to generate heat and electricity for the facility. There are twin benefits to this endeavor – reducing both GHG emissions into the atmosphere and fossil fuel consumption.“Sustainability is key to the future of travel. Southeast Asia must work on, with an urgent need, making travel more sustainable, and ultimately embrace sustainability in everything we do. As the region’s leading travel platform, we continue to address our operations’ emissions, and empower travelers to understand and address their environmental impact, even while rediscovering their love for exploring the world. Leading from the top and encouraging the participation of thousands of companies across the travel and tourism sector is a big task – and one that takes time. Our new climate action checkout for Singapore travelers is an excellent starting point for us to provide more comprehensive climate offerings,” said“We need everyone, everywhere to play an active role in addressing climate change. We must go beyond reducing our own impact and invest in climate action activities that reduce emissions across the globe now. Research tells us that it’s not just companies who are looking for an opportunity to take responsibility for their impact. Customers are too. South Pole’s solutions provide that opportunity – making meaningful climate action possible for every one of us, right now. That's why we're proud to be partnering with Traveloka in building customer awareness and driving emission reductions contributing to global net zero with their every purchase. This partnership comprises more than just two parties – it represents travelers’ commitment to building a greener future for all,” saidTraveloka’s new offering follows the launch of another recent platform feature, which allows users to easily identify and book hotels in Indonesia with a credible sustainability certification accredited by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. Having sustainability embedded in its products and services demonstrates Traveloka’s strong commitment to promote sustainable tourism practices in Southeast Asia.The travel industry is taking flight once more, this time shouldering a new responsibility. Sustainability is an imperative that we can no longer ignore, and will be central to the sector’s post-pandemic rebound. By prioritizing the environment, we can progress towards a more responsible form of travel.Hashtag: #Traveloka #SouthPole #Sustainability

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, enables consumers to access, discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka’s comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer. It also offers access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas.



Traveloka is a key player offering local services (currently specific to certain markets), and reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, as well as wellness and beauty clinics. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel platform in Southeast Asia.



For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com



About South Pole

We’re South Pole, the climate company.



We’re in business to help solve the climate crisis.



We do so by developing the projects and solutions needed to enable everyone, everywhere to make an impact on climate change.



Our climate projects are the most extensive in the world, helping companies fund climate action while they rethink their value chains, and funding the urgently needed restoration of nature and growth of renewables, among other things.



https://www.southpole.com/

