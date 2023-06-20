TCL Introduces Innovative Air Conditioners to Audiences in the Philippines

TCL delivers world class home innovations that help consumers lead healthier, more connected lifestyles

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 20 June 2023 - TCL, the leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, launches their newest range of home entertainment products and smart domestic tech appliances through their Grand Summit held last June 15, 2023 at the Grand Ballroom, Okada Manila.The Grand Summit was filled with informative sessions spearheaded by TCL's top key officials providing the latest technology news and innovations on TCL's products.Likewise, the event also featured segments and product unveilings highlighted by the presence of their Celebrity Brand Partners namely dance princess and actress Maja Salvador, lifestyle influencer Nico Bolzico, and TCL's main endorser, top actress Kathryn Bernardo. While the Parokya ni Edgar main man Chito Miranda surprised the crowd with his rock hits.Through this Grand Summit, TCL reinforces its position in home entertainment and smart domestic tech by launching its new range of TV's, Soundbars, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators and Washing Machines to audiences in the Philippines by elevating home experiences and inspiring consumers to live more fulfilled lives.Air conditioners have evolved from machines tasked with just accurate temperature control to sophisticated devices, able to create comfortable atmospheric conditions, with smart functionality and added health benefits. TCL has been offering air conditioning products every step of the way, which has forged TCL's all-round AC line up.TCL CoolPro Series UV Connect+ AC incorporates a wide range of powerful functions aimed at maintaining the harmonious balance of a cool, clean and pleasant living space. TCL CoolPro Series UV Connect+ AC, eliminates 99.99% of H1N1 bacteria from the air, safeguarding the health of family, disperses the strong air blast, providing a gentle breeze for colder nights and to enhance the comfort of the elderly.From the perspective of comfort matched by health, TCL has introduced the TCL new model of FreshIN Series, Breath+, with a new upgrade set to be available soon in Asia-Pacific. With the latest upgrade, the Breath+ will feature a "breathing functionality" which not only allows the AC to inhale fresh air but also exhale used air, ensuring the atmosphere condition is kept fresh and comfortable. The latest upgrade will also be more intuitive and intelligent with a built-in sensor which detects TVOC in the air which initiates the breathing mode. Results are displayed in real time on the dashboard, on top of the already powerful fresh air functionalities.Discover TCL's full extensive range of innovative consumer electronics, rolling out to markets in Asia-Pacific in the coming months.Hashtag: #TCL

TCL Electronics

