Europe Battery Market From Good to Great Harnessing Future Market Size for Epic Success | Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation

Europe battery market was valued at $26,200 million in 2022 and will grow by 11.8% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the increasing demand for energy storage systems, the expansion of the electric vehicles and data centers, the rising use of battery power in consumer devices, a rising need for fuel saving due to decreasing fossil fuel reserves, along with promising government initiatives and high carbon dioxide emissions.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 43 figures, this 99-page report Europe Battery Market 2022-2032 by Product (Primary, Secondary), Technology (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Nickel-based, Flow Battery, NAS, ZMD, Others), Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Commercial, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe battery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify battery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

A123 Systems, LLC

BYD Company Ltd.

Clarios (Formerly Johnson Controls International PLC)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)

Duracell Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe S.A.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VARTA AG

Based on Product

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery

Based on Technology

Lead-acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Flow Battery

Sodiumsulfur (NAS) Battery

Zinc-manganese Dioxide Battery

Other Technologies

By Application

Automotive Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Commercial Applications

Other Applications

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Product, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.

