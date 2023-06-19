Global Power System Simulator Market Expanding Horizons The Future of Market Size and Business Growth | ABB Ltd., Atos SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Energy Exemplar

“Global Power System Simulator Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Global power system simulator market will reach $2,074.2 million by 2031, growing by 7.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising necessity for renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy, rising investments into power infrastructure, growing demand for cost saving and improved efficiency, and the surging adoption of IoT as well as cloud-based platforms.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Highlighted with 80 tables and 73 figures, this 151-page report Global Power System Simulator Market 2021-2031 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Product (HIL, PHIL), Module (Load Flow, Harmonics, Short Circuit, Arc Flash, Device Coordination Selectivity, Others), Application (Power, Industrial, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global power system simulator market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify power system simulator market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of by Component, Product, Module, Application, and Region.
Selected Key Players:
ABB Ltd.
Atos SE
Eaton Corporation plc
Energy Exemplar
ETAP
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
General Electric Company (GE)
Neplan AG
OPAL-RT Technologies, Inc.
Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI)
PowerWorld Corporation
RTDS Technologies Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
The MathWorks, Inc.
Based on Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Based on Product
Hardware in the Loop (HIL)
Power Hardware in the Loop (PHIL)
By Module
Load Flow
Harmonics
Short Circuit
Arc Flash
Device Coordination Selectivity
Other Modules
By Application
Power
Industrial
Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia?South Africa and Rest of MEA)
