Australia needs 281 to beat England in the Ashes opener

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Australia needs 281 runs to win the Ashes opener after dismissing England for 273 in its second innings on tea on the fourth day at Edgbaston on Monday.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-80 and captain Pat Cummins finished with 4-63 to add to his first-innings blast of 38 that could make all the difference.

Ollie Robinson hit a very useful 27 as the English tail frustrated Australia. The seamer reportedly abused Australia opener Usman Khawaja after dismissing him for 141 on Sunday, guaranteeing him fierce treatment at the crease while batting. Robinson's ninth-wicket stand with Stuart Broad added 27.

No. 11 James Anderson, England's most successful test bowler, reverse-swept a four off his first ball as the lead crept near 270. The veterans — Anderson is 40, Broad is 36 — came together at 256-9 and the innings finally ended when Anderson was caught behind for 12 off Cummins. Broad was 10 not out.

There's plenty of time left for the chase, and an improved weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon, making Australia the favorites. But Ben Stokes' England has the new-found confidence of the ‘Bazball' era and the raucous soccer-style atmosphere at Edgbaston on its side.

On the same ground in 2005, Australia needed 282 to win and famously lost by two runs. This time it's one run less required for a side boasting the top-three ranked batters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Joe Root had made England’s intentions clear at the start of play by unsuccessfully trying to reverse-ramp Cummins. Root and Harry Brook were dismissed for 46 at close to run-a-ball pace. Lyon’s flight deceived Root while the batter was advancing down the wicket and he was stumped by Alex Carey. Root had previously never been stumped in 130 test matches. Stokes added 43.

Moeen Ali came off the field on Sunday suffering from a blistered finger after coming out of an almost two-year test retirement and bowling 33 overs in Australia’s first innings. He contributed 19 runs on Monday.

Australia scored 386 in its first innings in reply to England's 393-8 declared.

