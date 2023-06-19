Europe Bunker Fuel Market Potential of Market Size What Lies Ahead for Future Growth | Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC, Gulf Agency Company Ltd., Neste Corporation

“Europe Bunker Fuel Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Europe bunker fuel market was valued at $22,330 million in 2022 and will grow by 4.6% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the escalating demand for international seaborne trade, the rising oil and gas exploration activities in deep offshore areas, the government supports on strengthening geographical border security, and the rising R&D projects to develop clean and eco-friendly fuels. Highlighted with 32 tables and 49 figures, this 108-page report Europe Bunker Fuel Market 2022-2032 by Fuel Type (VLSFO, HSFO, MGO, LNG), Fuel Grade (Bunker A, Bunker B, Bunker C), Vessel Type (Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Containers, General Cargo, Others), Seller Type (Major Oil Companies, Leading Independent Sellers, Small Independent Sellers), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe bunker fuel market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify bunker fuel market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Fuel Type, Fuel Grade, Vessel Type, Seller Type, and Country.
Selected Key Players:
Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Marquard & Bahls AG)
BP PLC
Bunker Holding A/S
Chevron Corporation
China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited
Clipper Oil
Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Fuel Suppliers
Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC
Gulf Agency Company Ltd.
Neste Corporation
Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.
PJSC (Lukoil Oil Company)
Shell Plc
TotalEnergies SE
World Fuel Services Corporation
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation
Based on Fuel Type
Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)
High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)
Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
Other Fuel Types
Based on Fuel Grade
Bunker A
Bunker B
Bunker C
By Vessel Type
Bulk Carriers
Tankers
Containers
General Cargo
Other Vessel Types
By Seller Type
Major Oil Companies
Leading Independent Sellers
Small Independent Sellers
Geographically,
Germany
UK
Norway
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, France, Denmark, and Finland)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Fuel Type, Vessel Type and Seller Type over the forecast years are also included.
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
