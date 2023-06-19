Europe Bunker Fuel Market Potential of Market Size What Lies Ahead for Future Growth | Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC, Gulf Agency Company Ltd., Neste Corporation

“Europe Bunker Fuel Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Europe bunker fuel market was valued at $22,330 million in 2022 and will grow by 4.6% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the escalating demand for international seaborne trade, the rising oil and gas exploration activities in deep offshore areas, the government supports on strengthening geographical border security, and the rising R&D projects to develop clean and eco-friendly fuels. Highlighted with 32 tables and 49 figures, this 108-page report Europe Bunker Fuel Market 2022-2032 by Fuel Type (VLSFO, HSFO, MGO, LNG), Fuel Grade (Bunker A, Bunker B, Bunker C), Vessel Type (Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Containers, General Cargo, Others), Seller Type (Major Oil Companies, Leading Independent Sellers, Small Independent Sellers), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe bunker fuel market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify bunker fuel market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Fuel Type, Fuel Grade, Vessel Type, Seller Type, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Marquard & Bahls AG)

BP PLC

Bunker Holding A/S

Chevron Corporation

China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited

Clipper Oil

Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fuel Suppliers

Gazprom Marine Bunker LLC

Gulf Agency Company Ltd.

Neste Corporation

Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.

PJSC (Lukoil Oil Company)

Shell Plc

TotalEnergies SE

World Fuel Services Corporation

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation

Based on Fuel Type

Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO)

High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO)

Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Other Fuel Types

Based on Fuel Grade

Bunker A

Bunker B

Bunker C

By Vessel Type

Bulk Carriers

Tankers

Containers

General Cargo

Other Vessel Types

By Seller Type

Major Oil Companies

Leading Independent Sellers

Small Independent Sellers

Geographically,

Germany

UK

Norway

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, France, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Fuel Type, Vessel Type and Seller Type over the forecast years are also included.

