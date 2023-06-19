Taiwan air force denies drone data will be sent to US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's air force on Monday (June 19) refuted claims by the media that data from its purchased MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones would be transmitted to the U.S. military.

A recent media report claimed the U.S. military may have control over the SeaGuardians' data and gain an information advantage, CNA reported. The report also raised concerns about data collected by the PAVE PAWS long-range early warning radar located at Taiwan’s Leshan radar station.

In response, the Air Force Command issued a press release saying the report is inconsistent with the facts. The command emphasized that it has full control and utilization of all intelligence data obtained from the PAVE PAWS radar.

The Air Force Command said that satellite data collection of the SeaGuardian is carried out through a dedicated secure device for the transmission and reception of intelligence. The intelligence obtained is reviewed and utilized by the air force and there is no situation in which data is first delivered to the U.S., it said.

Regarding data from the PAVE PAWS radar, the command said that due to technology protection protocols and high-tech export permits, it has established subsequent maintenance projects via U.S. military sales to carry out repair and maintenance operations.

Taiwan signed a deal to buy four SeaGuardians for US$555 million (17.1 billion), with the first to be delivered in 2025.