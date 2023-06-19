Pediatric Vaccines Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Pediatric Vaccines Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Pediatric Vaccines. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

United States pediatric vaccines market is expected to grow over US$ 15 Billion by 2025, driven by increased disease awareness, growing public acceptance, increasing government focus on immunization programs and increased government funding for the vaccines development.

“Pediatric Vaccines Market: United States Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025”provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, supporting strategic and tactical decision–making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly–evolving and competitive environment, up–to–date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on United States pediatric vaccines market. The report also provides clear insight into current and future developments of the United States pediatric vaccines market. Further more, this report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the top 10 pediatric Vaccines by disease indication. On the basis of disease indication, the top 10 pediatric Vaccines provide an in-depth analysis of doses administered number of children being vaccinated and market size. The research includes historic data from 2010 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States pediatric vaccines market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States pediatric vaccines market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, pediatric vaccines portfolios and latest development & trends of the pediatric vaccines market.

The Major Companies dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

• Merck & Co.

• Pfizer Inc

• Grifols

Major Pediatric Vaccines (Disease Indication) Covered Under This Report are:

• Diphtheria, Tetanus & Pertussis (DTap)

• Hepatitis A

• Varicella/Chicken Pox

• Pneumococcal

• Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB)

• Polio

• Rotavirus

• Hepatitis B

• Influenza Pediatric

• Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• United States Pediatric Vaccines Market Size & Analysis, 2010 – 2025

• United States Pediatric Vaccines Market Share and Y–o–Y Growth (%),2010 – 2025

• United States Pediatric Vaccines Market by Disease Indication, 2010 – 2025

• 10 Pediatric Vaccines Doses Administered (Volume),2010 – 2025

• Number of Children Being Vaccinated (Volume)2010 – 2025

• 10 Pediatric Vaccines Market Size and Forecast(Value),2010 – 2025

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Pediatric Vaccines Market

• A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Product Portfolios and Latest Recent Development and Trends

The following key questions have been addressed in the report:

• What is the size of the United States pediatric vaccines market during 2010 -2025?

• How will each segment of the United States pediatric vaccines market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

• Which major pediatric vaccines provides highest market share?

• How much number of children being vaccinated during 2010-2025?

• How are the overall market and segments types growing?

• What are the major market drivers and inhibitors in the United States pediatric vaccines market?

• Who are the key players in the United States pediatric vaccines market and what are their contributions?

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

