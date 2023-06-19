China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Roche Diagnostics, Hologic Inc

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The market is driven by number of factors such as rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, public health awareness, demand of tests in rural areas stimulated by the healthcare reform plan, increasing demand from the middle class for high–end products and an increase in the number of private hospitals and independent testing laboratories.

“China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2025: Clinical Chemistry,Immunoassay,Molecular Testing,SMBG,Point of Care Testing (POCT), Hematology,Coagulation,Microbiology,Genetic Testing,Infectious Diagnostics,Histology and Cytology” presents an in-depth assessment of the in vitro diagnostics(IVD) market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for in vitro diagnostics(IVD) in China. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the China in vitro diagnostics market segmentation by 11 applications and illustrative forecast to 2025.A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of China in vitro diagnostics by application, end-user and company share by revenue. The report also includes assessment of in vitro diagnostics regulation in China.Key trends in terms of partnerships and recent developments are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers,restraints, trends and opportunities of the China in vitro diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation by Application and Analysis (2012 – 2025)

• Clinical Chemistry

• Immunoassay

• Molecular Testing

• Self–Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

• Point of Care Testing (POCT)

• Hematology

• Coagulation

• Microbiology

• Genetic Testing

• Infectious Diagnostics

• Histology and Cytology

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

• Roche Diagnostics

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers

• Sysmex Corporation

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Beckman Coulter Inc

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Hologic Inc

• Qiagen

• Cepheid

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

• Da An Gene Co. Ltd

• Shanghai Kehua Bio–Engineering Co. Ltd.

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics

• China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Application (2012 – 2025)

• China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue Share by Application (2012 – 2025)

• China In Vitro Diagnostics Market, Company Share by Revenue, 2017

• China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share by End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Research Institutes, Independent laboratories),2017

• Assessmentof In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation in China

• Major Partnership Deals in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

• Recent Developments in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

• Overview of Key Companies in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

