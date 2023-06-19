United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Hitachi, Optivus Ion

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the United States and Japan Proton Therapy. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Analysis2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2025?presents an in-depth assessment of the proton therapy market dynamics opportunities future roadmap competitive landscape and discusses major trends- The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for proton therapy in United States and Japan- The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of US proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room by company- The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies- The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms current and upcoming proton therapy centers- In addition the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at US and Japan proton therapy centers- The report also includes assessment of US and Japan reimbursement scenario proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis- Key trends in terms of venture capital investment collaborations partnerships licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details- The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the US and Japan proton therapy market

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US and Japan proton therapy market- The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview product portfolio US proton therapy centers developed by the companies recent development of the proton therapy market-

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products Services and Continuous Product Developments are

Hitachi Optivus Ion Beam Applications(IBA) Varian Medical Systems Mevion Medical Systems Mitsubishi Electric Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd-

Key Findings

United States proton therapy marketwill exhibit growth by a CAGR of over 15% up to 2025

The potential United States and Japan proton therapy market is set to cross USD 10 Billion by 2025

In 2017 IBA accounted highest number of proton therapy centers in United States

Hitachi has the second highest number of treatment rooms in United States and Japan

Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric Merged Proton Therapy System Business

This independent 160-page report has been analysed from 15 viewpoints

United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis(2012 ? 2025)

United States and Japan Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment(2012 ? 2025)

United States and Japan Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 ? 2025)

United States and Japan Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share By Company

United States and Japan Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market

United States and Japan Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Center

United States and Japan Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

Proton Therapy Current Applications

Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis By Company

Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase Institute & Country

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Major Companies Analysis

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies. Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates. Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles. Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry. Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions. Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

