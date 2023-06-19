United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Illumina, Natera

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

The report titled “United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis (Actual and Potential), By Pregnancy Risk Level (High & Average Risk), Major Deals, Reimbursement, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2018 – 2023” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for NIPT test in United States. The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2023.

Long–term Growth Projection:

• United States is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) industry

• United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) is expected to register a faster value growth during 2018 – 2023

• The Potential United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market is set to cross USD 2.5 Billion by 2023

• MaterniT21 PLUS, Harmony, Verifi, Panorama are the popular test in the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2023. The report also includes assessment of comparative test analysis by companies.It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States NIPT test market. Additionally, the report includes insights into the NIPT implementation in the high-income countries. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States NIPT Test Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT

test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development and trends of the NIPT Test Market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Illumina, Natera, Quest Diagnostics, Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp), Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Major and Promising NIPT test covered in the report are as follows:

MaterniT21 PLUS, VisibiliT, MaterniT21 GENOME,Harmony, Verifi, Panorama,Vistara andQNatal Advanced

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Actual NIPT Test Volume& Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• High Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Potential NIPT Test Volume& Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• High Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• NIPT Test Market – Reimbursement & Regulation System

• NIPT Test Implementation in High–Income Countries

• Comparative Test Analysis – By Companies

• Major Deals in Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

