Wife of Taiwanese entertainer Mickey Huang makes public statement after husband's sexual harassment confession

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Summer Meng (孟耿如), the wife of embattled comedian Mickey Huang (黃子佼) on Monday (June 19) issued a public statement following her husband's confession of committing sexual harassment and admission into a hospital.

Meng issued the statement through her agent, according to Liberty Times, which read:

"I am Meng Keng-ju, and I am very sorry for this incident this morning. Chiao may have a muddled past, but after getting to know Chiao, I know that he works very hard to be a good person, a good professional artist, a good husband, and a good father. Thank you for your concern. Chiao is still undergoing medical examinations, please give us some space to deal with this. We will clarify the matter and give you a better answer... We are a family and I will definitely accompany him as he faces the matter and make up for mistakes together."

At 5:15 a.m., internet celebrity Zofia alleged on her Facebook fan page that more than a decade ago, when she was 17 years old, a senior show business figure forcibly kissed her in a car and hotel room and convinced her to pose for topless photos. At noon, Huang uploaded three videos to his Facebook page, acknowledging Zofia's accusations and expressing regret for disappointing people's expectations and violating their trust.

The Taipei City Fire Department confirmed that it had received a call for an ambulance at 12:40 on Monday, and it had sent Huang to Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment, reported UDN. When Huang arrived at the hospital, he smelled of alcohol, and there were knife cuts on his body, which were apparently self-inflicted.