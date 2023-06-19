Riding ChatGPT’s waves: Two Taiwanese startups innovate upon shoulders of giants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Everyone is adopting record-breaker ChatGPT and generative technologies, including us journalists, with this article's front image generated by Bing Creator.

Within five days of its launch, ChatGPT reached over 1 million users and its daily visitors exceeded 25 million, making it the most rapidly expanding platform. Its fast adoption set off a wave of companies and startups using ChatGPT to launch new segmented services, the so-called “ChatGPT for X.”

Four startups have successfully built ChatGPT-inflected products and made it into Y Combinators’ Winter 2023 batch. How did Taiwanese startups catch up with this trend?

DeepMentor makes customized “ChatGPT"



(Meet Global photo)

As companies are seeking AI boosters to level up their services, DeepMentor plays a role in installing them. DeepMentor is a software startup providing the AI miniaturization service to deploy AI algorithms onto edge devices. Specializing in AI algorithms miniaturization and optimization, the company builds AI systems for businesses across different industries, enabling them to speed up data sourcing and launch new services.

“Data privacy and high costs are two major obstacles for enterprises to embed large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT,” said Leo Yang, CMO at DeepMentor. To cater to the needs of businesses, DeepMentor offers customized AI models with a focus on data privacy, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.

"We took data privacy, accuracy, and cost into account when enhancing LLMs specifically for different businesses," said Yang, “Companies with their own customized LLMs will enjoy fast and high-quality results.” This focus on customer needs has placed DeepMentor at the forefront of the ChatGPT boom, offering a solution for companies looking to embed AI models into their services or internal systems.

The startup also collaborates with Axiomtek, a leading design and manufacturing company in the industrial computer field, in developing customized, dedicated LLM machines for service robots and kiosks. Conventional kiosks can often be slow and cumbersome, causing user dissatisfaction. By integrating LLM's dedicated machines, which offer a moderately-sized model capable of addressing 98% of customer needs, the user experience will be significantly improved. This partnership aims to transform the functionality of service robots and kiosks, making them more efficient and user-friendly.

Revolutionizing industries with LLMs



(DeeptMentor photo)

With their LLMs solutions, DeepMentor targets customers in the information services industry. Financial companies are looking to replicate the success of Bloomberg’s platform and create a finance-focused version of ChatGPT.

One particular company reached out with an ambitious proposal. They are working on a similar investment tool called "Little Doctor of Finance" that helps users understand stocks and provides data summaries upon request. With well-designed LLMs, the future of this tool could include seamless stock selection and order placement, further streamlining the user experience.

In the travel industry, DeepMentor's LLMs are being utilized for customized consultation and recommendations. Two major domestic players have shown interest in this technology: the largest travel startup platform in the country and a high-end, membership-based hotel booking platform.

Additionally, DeepMentor is exploring opportunities in smart healthcare by developing kiosks that facilitate simple consultations and provide interactive health education information.

Also, the startup helps companies build AI systems for internal FAQs. The wide range of LLMs applications for enterprises demonstrates the enormous potential for DeepMentor to thrive.

Teaming up with top players in LLMs and Chips, DeepMentor enhances AI tools and aims to build industrial computers for the next generation.

DeepMentor's expertise in AI system integration and optimization, combined with advanced ESL (Electronic System Level) technologies, sets it apart in the field. The company provides optimized AI models for edge devices and end-to-end edge AI deployment solutions using proprietary system automation design tools.

Offering cutting-edge AI solutions to businesses, DeepMentor has established a strategic collaboration with Taiwan Web Service Corporation (TWS), leveraging the unique capabilities of the commercial AIHPC supercomputer, Taiwania 2. With a ranking of 20th in the global Top 500 high-performance computing list, Taiwania 2 provides unparalleled computing power and efficiency for DeepMentor to train the models. The startup also got selected into the accelerator program of TWS, connecting to more business partners in the LLMs ecosystem.

Using Bloom, the first traditional Chinese LLM with 176 billion parameters, DeepMentor collects demonstration data and comparison data from companies respectively in the first and second training phases, fine-tuning the AI model with supervised learning. Then the startup utilizes its miniaturization technology to decrease the complexity of algorithms and the amount of data transmission by 90%.

Designing AI systems for businesses, DeepMentor puts field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) inside the inference server, one of which can substitute four graphics processing units (GPUs) and is 30 times cheaper.

What distinguishes FPGAs, the integrated circuits with a programmable hardware fabric, from GPUs or ASICs is that FPGAs can be reprogrammed. The adaptable and customizable features of an FPGA are well-suited for the fast-paced AI environment, enabling developers to experiment swiftly with algorithms and expedite their market entry. As a result, it saves up to 70% of the cost and 50% of the power.

For more professional scenarios, DeepMentor will develop ASICs for LLMs, achieving elite performance.

URL shortener brand PicSee empowers content creators



(PicSee photo)

PicSee, the renowned URL shortener brand, has become a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform catering to prominent clients in Taiwan's financial industry and e-commerce sector. With customers like Taiwan's top financial institutions (e.g., First Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank) and e-commerce giants (e.g., Shopee, Taobao), PicSee has established itself as a go-to solution for URL management.

Capitalizing on the ChatGPT buzz post-launch, the startup hopped aboard to enhance its offerings for content creators. PicSee employs the LLM to generate catchy headlines and compelling Facebook post suggestions.

“We spent most of our time writing the best prompt,” said Ray Wei, co-founder of PicSee. To cook the best secret recipe, Wei ensured the output would be accurate and appropriate. When users shorten their URLs at PicSee, the platform can access and read the content from users’ websites, which gives PicSee the advantage of offering more services based on the content. In addition, users can choose the tone of writing: energetic version, official version, E-commerce version, or KOL marketing style.

Within one month, the service caught the attention of almost 1,500 users across Asian regions. On average, a single user uses the AI service five times a month. Targeting content creators, PicSee built the tools for its current user groups.

Most paid customers of PicSee are media and e-commerce companies, such as Shoppe, ELLE Taiwan, and Eslite. These groups of users have a huge demand for managing social media accounts. PicSee also hosted online focus groups with active users, collecting first-hand feedback and fine-tuning their tools.

PicSee becomes powerful tool for marketers



(GoBack photo)

In the early days of PicSee, founder Ray Wei recognized a gap in the market for the services the company could provide. Undeterred by the uncertainty of which features to implement in the paid professional version, Wei took a lean and agile approach to development.

By listing a host of potential features on their website, they were able to gauge customer interest and demand. This process allowed them to refine their offerings, ensuring only the most valuable features remained, in line with their lean strategy.

Now offering a range of premium features, PicSee has established itself as an essential tool for marketing professionals. With the ability to automatically add tracking codes, export analytical reports, and manage short URL group accounts, PicSee has become the go-to solution for marketers through word-of-mouth recommendations. These features cater specifically to the modern marketing landscape, enhancing efficiency and streamlining processes.

In addition, PicSee introduced an advertising revenue-sharing platform for Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), further solidifying its position in the marketing world. By seamlessly integrating ads with related video content, PicSee has achieved a click-through rate of approximately 2%.

The success of this new approach is evident, as advertising now accounts for more than 80% of PicSee's revenue. With 30% of its user base in Taiwan and 70% from other regions, PicSee continued to grow as it strives to provide a world-class internet service.

Shortening URLs for users across the globe, PicSee manages to expand its business outside of Taiwan. The numbers of users from Vietnam and Thailand have already surpassed those from Taiwan, and the U.S., Indonesian, and Indian users are still increasing.



(YouTube screengrab photo)

Leveraging WOM marketing and KOL engagement, PicSee rapidly acquires its global users. Targeting one market at a time, the company actively reaches out to KOLs and content creators, fostering partnerships that fuel its growth. This Arabic Youtuber introduced PicSee’s latest services to his community voluntarily, driving user growth for PicSee. KOL marketing enables PicSee to penetrate markets on a deep level, gradually expanding its user base across different regions.

As PicSee continues to grow, they have also begun targeting markets in the U.S., Africa, Morocco, and Egypt, where the content creation landscape is unique and teeming with smaller creators. These emerging creators produce content at an increasingly high frequency, actively introducing PicSee's services to their audiences. This approach not only strengthens PicSee's presence in diverse markets but also ensures a steady influx of new users eager to utilize the platform's powerful features for their marketing needs.