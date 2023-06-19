Australia Earth Observation Market Growth Opportunities, Development Outlook and Regional Strategies 2030

The report aims to provide the latest data and insights into the growth prospects and challenges of the Australia Earth Observation Market. It utilizes tools such as constraints and opportunity analysis to evaluate potential opportunities for new goods and services, helping businesses identify and forecast market opportunities.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain.The Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market is projected to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 50.58 Mn in 2021 to US$ 71.36 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Additionally, the report covers the market’s state, including types and applications in different countries and important locations. It provides detailed information on the key companies in the market, discussing attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies mentioned are

The key players in the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market are Airbus, Ball Corporation, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE System, BlackSky Global, and GO2Q PTY Ltd. among others.

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Australia Earth Observation Marketincludes

By Product Type segment of the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market is sub-segmented into:

EO Data

Value-added Services [VAS] Remote sensing services Satellite monitoring services



By Technology segment of the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market is sub-segmented into:

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Optical

Others (Non-Imagery, Infrared, RF Monitoring)

By Sector segment of the Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market is sub-segmented into:

Agriculture & Forestry management

Insurance and Finance

Fisheries and aquaculture

Defence and Intelligence

Energy and natural resources

Industrial

Weather monitoring

Disaster management

Others

Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Australia Earth Observation Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

