Taiwan’s purple crow butterflies begin their journey northward

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pingtung County's Hengchun Peninsula is filled with butterflies, as a delayed spring migration northward is now underway for purple crow butterflies, per UDN.

After a long drought this spring, recent rains have allowed butterfly larvae to feed on grasses and later hatch. Butterfly expert Chan Chia-lung (詹家龍) observed more than 1,200 butterflies traveling northward per minute, counting some 100,000 purple crow butterflies in recent days.

Kenting National Park Headquarters noted that the number of purple crow butterflies each year is affected by habitat and climate. Kenting National Park is one of the most important breeding grounds for this butterfly species.



Taiwan's purple crow butterfly migration is delayed by drought this spring. (CNA photo)

Later, butterfly larvae feed on local plants in the area, such as burny vines and other flowering plants. After hatching, they typically migrate along the eastern side of the Hengchun Peninsula and travel north on County Highway 200 and Provincial Highway 26, where they can often be seen crossing the road.

Kenting National Park Headquarters reminds the public that the average flying speed of the purple crow butterfly is about 20 kilometers per hour. If motor vehicles exceed 50 kilometers per hour, butterflies can be dragged down by the wind and crushed to death.

Park officials urge the public to travel less than 40 kilometers per hour to avoid harming the butterflies. This year, a notice board will be set up to remind motorists to slow down, and volunteers may also be deployed on the side of the road to remind everyone about the presence of migrating butterflies.