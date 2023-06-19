Taiwan's Kaohsiung launches discounts ahead of plastic cup ban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those who bring their own cups to buy beverages at 12 chain stores in Kaohsiung will be eligible for “double” discounts as the city is set to ban one-time-use plastic cups starting July 1.

By wooing customers with additional discounts, the “plastic-reduction alliance” was established to encourage environmentally conscious shopping decisions. It comprises 12 brands: Donutes, Starbucks, Oolab, Macu Tea, Milksha, Unocha, Presotea, Sprino Tea, Cha Nung, Hachiyo Tea, Zeus Tea, and Sunsay Tea.

In line with the country’s movement to cut waste, the city is encouraging people to bring their own reusable cups when purchasing a drink. Those buying a drink at any of the outlets under the 12 brands between July and September will receive an extra discount of NT$5 (US$0.16) to NT$10 per cup, in addition to the mandatory deduction of at least NT$5, according to the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau.

Kaohsiung boasts a total of 2,687 beverage shops. The new measure is expected to slash the amount of one-time-use plastic cups by 124 million units per year, the city government estimates.

The reduced waste translates to about 61.45 million tons of carbon emissions, or the volume that can be absorbed by 62 Aozihdi Forest Parks, according to the bureau. Violators will be granted a grace period before being imposed a fine between NT$1,200 (US$39) and NT$6,000, pursuant to the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法).