Taiwanese entertainer Mickey Huang confesses to sexual harassment, admitted to hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese comedian Mickey Huang (黃子佼) on Monday (June 19) confessed via social media to sexual harassment allegations leveled against him and has been admitted to a hospital with apparent self-inflicted wounds.

At 5:15 a.m., internet celebrity Zofia alleged on her Facebook fan page that more than a decade ago, when she was 17 years old, a senior show business figure forcibly kissed her in a car and hotel room. She alleged that the entertainer also convinced her to pose for topless photos, claiming that the images were for an "art exhibition."

Zofia wrote that she originally wanted the incident to fade into the past. However, she kept seeing the celebrity make public appearances that painted him in a positive light, and it reminded her of the traumatic experience.

She did not state the entertainer's exact name, but she left several clues all pointing to Huang, including the fact that he has a newborn daughter, is a TV host, and collects figurines.

At noon on Monday, Huang uploaded three videos to his Facebook page, which has 450,000 fans, to express regret for disappointing people's expectations and violating their trust. Huang said that during the recent wave of "Me Too" incidents reported in Taiwan, he felt "restless and very upset," reported CNA.

He said that since he met his wife, Taiwanese actress Summer Meng (孟耿如), over 10 years ago, he has been working hard to change himself, especially after his wife gave birth to their daughter. However, "it's still too late," he wrote.

Huang said, "The knot in my heart can only be alleviated with continuous dedication, continuous efforts, and continuous changes, but I know it's difficult to cover up." He claimed that he started to develop his "perverted and even morbid character" when he saw his mother cheat on his father with other men at the age of 10.

According to Huang, while he was still a student, he would watch adult films and try to imitate their content, including taking nonconsensual obscene photographs of women. "I did some very stupid things. I must have been full of pleasure at the time, but it's too late to apologize now," he said.

Huang said his wife was completely ignorant of his past behavior. "Especially in the past nine years, I have definitely reformed myself, and I am sorry for Summer," he said.

He also issued an apology to his daughter, writing, "You are still young, and you will not remember having this father, which is also very good. Only I cannot have the chance to do it all over again. I deserve this.” Huang expressed hope that these videos will remind everyone that "some things will scab over, but if you have to peel it off, it will bleed and hurt, and more things will happen."

Huang added, "I also want to ask those who fan the flames, onlookers, and those who add insult to injury, why bother? Have you really made no mistakes, and have no secrets that you don't want others to know?" He closed by again apologizing to everyone who loved and trusted him.

However, only about one hour after the videos were uploaded, they were deleted and his Facebook page was shut down.

The Taipei City Fire Department confirmed that it had received a call for an ambulance at 12:40 on Monday, and it had sent Huang to Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment, reported UDN. When Huang arrived at the hospital, he smelled of alcohol, and there were knife cuts on his body, which were apparently self-inflicted.

In addition, celebrity columnist Ko Ssu-chi (葛斯齊) uploaded multiple screenshots of conversations to his Facebook page revealing that there were several victims alleging to have been sexually assaulted by Huang. In the post, Ko wrote that he had the same mentality as the victims, and because of a lack of evidence, he was unable to "stand up immediately, it was really painful!"

Ko said he received messages from victims seeking help every day. He wrote there were "so many you can't imagine!" and that he would not be able to sleep well unless these accounts were revealed.



Screenshot from one of Huang's confession videos. (Facebook, Mickey Huang screenshot)