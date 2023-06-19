Taipei's Maokong Gondola reopens on Thursday for Dragon Boat Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Maokong Gondola is to resume operations on Thursday (June 22) to coincide with Dragon Boat Festival, after undergoing two weeks of annual maintenance work.

To celebrate the re-opening of the gondola, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said that passengers who purchase a one-day cable car ticket will receive free ice cream or marshmallows. From June 22 to August 31, passengers can take their tickets to designated merchants outside the exit gate of Maokong Station for redemption.

A TRTC press release confirmed the cable car completed its annual checkup, which included maintenance of hydraulic cylinders, support motors, wheel gaskets, emergency brake control units, electric switch cylinders, and rods.

In addition, to encourage more visitors during the summer months from July 1 to August 31, every day after 4 p.m., a special starlight ticket is available to those who board the gondola via the Taipei Zoo Station, with each trip costing NT$50 (US$1.60).

Summer evenings are perfect for riding the Maokong Gondola, which can transport visitors deep into the mountains and special tea farms. One can also enjoy nighttime views and a carefully created light installation by artist Lien Chou(周鍊).