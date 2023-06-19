National Airborne Service Corps opens new hangar in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Airborne Service Corps (NASC) station in Taitung on Monday (June 19) held an opening ceremony for its new helicopter hangar at Taitung Airport.

Minister of the Interior Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said in a speech that since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, there has been a surge in accidents in Taiwan’s mountainous and coastal areas, CNA reported. Up until mid-May, NASC has carried out nearly 300 missions and rescued up to 120 individuals, he said.

Lin pointed out that the Taitung station is a crucial disaster relief center in Taiwan’s eastern region. It is responsible for conducting aerial rescue missions in the nation’s southeastern waters.

Lin expressed gratitude to the dedicated members of NASC for their courageous efforts and hard work. He emphasized the importance of completing missions while ensuring safety, to continue safeguarding the lives and properties of Taiwanese.

Taitung County Magistrate Rao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) said she appreciated the ongoing assistance provided by NASC in disaster prevention and rescue operations. Over the past four years, NASC has completed over 200 emergency medical evacuations or missions to outlying islands, she said.

Through the cooperation between the Taitung County government, which provided the land free of charge, and NASC, the new facility was completed on schedule after construction began in July 2020.

The new facility includes a three-story building, a one-story steel hangar, and connected taxiways. In the future, the base will be able to accommodate three Black Hawk helicopters, per Liberty Times.

The addition of another Black Hawk will greatly enhance medical evacuation capabilities for Green Island and Orchid Island. It will also improve day and night time maritime disaster rescue missions in Taitung County, in addition to rescue operations in mountainous areas.