Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Paper Windmill troupe performs in Hungary

Paper Windmill Theater performance attended by Hungarian and Ukrainian refugees

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/19 13:18
Paper Windmill Theatre performers leap for photo in Budapest's Heroes' Square. (Facebook, Paper Windmill photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Paper Windmill Theater troupe gave a series of performances in Budapest, Hungary over the weekend, including a carnival on Saturday (June 17) that was attended by local Hungarians and Ukrainian refugees.

On Friday (June 16), the troupe performed at "Taiwan Culture Day" at the Hungarian Museum of Trade and Tourism. The next day, the group performed at the outdoor "Taiwan Day Carnival" for the children of local Hungarians and Ukrainian refugees.

During the carnival, the troupe performed its rendition of "Nezha Ravages the Sea," which is based on Chinese folklore and was adapted by the group's lead performance director and writer Lee Yung-feng (李永豐).

The carnival also included samples of Taiwanese cuisine, which Taiwan's representative to Hungary, Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), helped hand out to attendees. These events were organized by Taiwan's General Association Of Chinese Culture and Taiwan's representative office in Budapest.

On Sunday, the artists hit the streets of Budapest to interact with locals and take photos in front of famous landmarks such as Heroes' Square and Matthias Church.

(Facebook, Taiwan in Hungary photo)

(Facebook, Taiwan in Hungary photo)

(Facebook, Taiwan in Hungary photo)

(Facebook, Taiwan in Hungary photo)

(Facebook, Taiwan in Hungary photo)

(Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

(Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

Video shows an artist dressed as Nezha, a deity in Chinese folk religion, twirling a double-sided spear in the Hungarian Museum of Trade and Tourism:
