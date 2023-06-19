Alexa
Japan's emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as monarch

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and EDNA TARIGAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/19 17:06
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, center, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, inspects an honor guard upon his arrival at the Presidential...
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, left, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, ...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, right, listens to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expert on integrated water resources management Tomoya Kikut...
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, center, talks to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expert on integrated water resources management Tomoya Kikut...
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, left, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, inspects an honor guard upon his arrival at the Presidential ...
Japanese Emperor Naruhito, center, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, inspects an honor guard upon his arrival at the Presidential...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, walks with Japan's Emperor Naruhito, second left, during their meeting at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java, I...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second right, talks with Japan's Emperor Naruhito, second left, as Empress Masako, left, and Widodo's wife Iriana lo...
From left, Japan's Empress Masako, Emperor Naruhito, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana walk to attend a tree planting ceremony duri...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second left, drives a golf cart as he gives a ride to Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, Empress Masako, third left, an...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, walks with Japan's Emperor Naruhito during their meeting at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Mond...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, right, and Empress Masako, react as Indonesia's First Lady Iriana Widodo looks on during their visit at Bogor Botanical Gard...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, walks with Japan's Emperor Naruhito, center, and Empress Masako, left, during their visit to Bogor Botanical ...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a press conference following their meeting in Bogor, Indones...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, second left, speaks as Empress Masako, left, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second right, and his wife Iriana listen duri...
Japan's Empress Masako, right, and Emperor Naruhito react during their visit to Bogor Botanical Gardens in Bogor, Indonesia, Monday, June 19, 2023. (W...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, center, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center right, as they walk with Empress Masako, third left, and Widodo'...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako, rear, react during a press conference with Indonesian President Joko Widodo following their meetin...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Monda...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center left, and his wife Iriana, left, talk with Japan's Emperor Naruhito, second right, and Empress Masako during ...
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, front left, Empress Masako, rear left, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right and his wife Iriana attend a tree planting ce...

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Widodo and first lady Iriana welcomed Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Bogor presidential palace, along with greeters wearing Indonesian traditional clothes and a military band that played both national anthems.

“I feel very honored because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad," Widodo said.

Naruhito is seeking to underline the friendship between Japan and Indonesia during his weeklong visit, and officials said the two leaders would talk about cooperation between the countries.

Naruhito said he and Masako have been able to deepen their understanding of Indonesia's people and culture while also reflecting on its history.

“I also sincerely hope that exchanges between young people from both countries will lead to further development of friendly relations between our two countries,” Naruhito said at a joint news conference at Bogor Palace.

The emperor arrived in the capital Saturday and visited some places in the city, including a station of the Jakarta MRT, which is Indonesia's first subway line and was financed by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Naruhito planned to visit Indonesia’s heroes' cemetery in Jakarta on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he is to travel to Yogyakarta, a city also on the island of Java that is the center of Javanese culture and the seat of royal dynasties going back centuries. On Thursday he plans to go to the Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

Naruhito said before leaving Japan that cooperation with developing countries is key to dealing with global challenges such as climate change, energy and food. His trip comes as Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations mark 50 years of friendship this year, when Indonesia is serving as the ASEAN chair.

Japan is increasingly seeking to deepen ties with developing nations in tackling regional and global challenges. It is the largest provider of official development assistance to Indonesia, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Naruhito, 63, is Japan’s first emperor born after World War II, which was fought in the name of his grandfather, Emperor Hirohito.

Japanese troops occupied Indonesia, then the Dutch East Indies colony, from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945.