Hang Lung 66 Brand Campaign Curates Spaces with Art and Fashion in Seamless Harmony

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 19 June 2023 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or "the Company"), guided by its motto We Do It Well, launched the annual 66 Brand Campaign on the Mainland in June, presenting loyal customers special privileges and exclusive offers as a part of its mission to become the Pulse of the City and the leading hub of fashion and lifestyle trends.



Hang Lung 66 Brand Campaign creates immersive spaces in public areas and provides customers with a unique experience that blends art and fashion in seamless sophistication and led the Pulse of the City The interactive installation of Hang Lung 66 Brand Campaign





At a pinnacle of high-end fashion and lifestyle offerings, Hang Lung has successfully established upscale fashion landmarks in multiple cities with an ever evolving stellar line-up of exclusive first launches and premier flagship stores of the most coveted international luxury brands, to deliver the best-in-class experience to customers. The Hang Lung 66 Brand Campaign held across Hang Lung shopping malls offers refreshing brand activities to customers, deepening their enjoyment of luxury lifestyle experiences.



Taking inspiration from the works of Italian artist Joys di Padova, this year's Hang Lung 66 Brand Campaign created immersive spaces at Hang Lung shopping malls, providing customers with a unique experience that blends art and fashion in seamless sophistication. Joys' works are characterized by a dynamic and recognizable style that goes beyond parallel spaces. He combines two-dimensional and three-dimensional geometries, giving birth to rich variations within rules — blocks and connections, order and breakthroughs, collisions, and harmonies. This artistic and fashionable variations coincide with the popular trend of minimalistic and vibrant geometric forms of the spring-summer 2023 collections.







During the Hang Lung 66 Brand Campaign, KOLs hosting-talks and workshops are held at Hang Lung shopping malls for shoppers in search of unparalleled lifestyle experiences



During the campaign, Hang Lung shopping malls are inviting customers to immerse themselves in an artistic fashion wonderland with beautifully curated installations and KOLs hosting talks on the latest trends. Workshops in flower arrangement, hand-painting, yoga, and even wine yoga also await shoppers in search of unparalleled lifestyle experiences.Hang Lung continues to rescript the narrative of commercial developments, creating compelling spaces that enrich the lives of the community by transcending preconceived notions of traditional mall experiences. By creating exquisitely textured commercial public spaces interweaving a diverse tapestry of high-end shopping, entertainment, lifestyle and leisure experiences, Hang Lung is reshaping the commercial culture with spaces that connect customers, and whole communities, with brands that speak to their aspirations and services molded to their desires. Through active innovation and expansion, Hang Lung creates landmarks that are the pulse of the city at the very heart of the nation's burgeoning communities.Hashtag: #HangLung

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.