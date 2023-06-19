Taiwan flag carrier to begin direct flights to Kumamoto amid chip tie-ups with Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese carrier China Airlines will begin direct flights to Kumamoto, Japan, beginning on Sept. 18 to tap into the growing post-pandemic demand for business and leisure travel.

Kumamoto has become a destination for domestic and global investments in semiconductors, including Sony, Tokyo Electron, Mitsubishi Electric, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). In November 2021, TSMC announced it would build its first Japanese plant in Kumamoto.

Kumamoto is also known for its rich cultural heritage and natural surroundings. The city has become a popular destination for Taiwanese tourists as well.

China Airlines said charter flights between Taipei and Kumamoto began in March and regular direct flights will be made available every Monday and Friday after Sept. 18. It would be deploying its new Airbus A321neo on the route, with seats for 180 passengers (12 business class seats and 168 economy seats), the statement read.

Earlier this month, Taiwan-based carrier Starlux Airlines announced that regular flights to its seventh destination in Japan, Kumamoto, will start in September, with three flights a week to and from Taoyuan International Airport.