Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan flag carrier to begin direct flights to Kumamoto amid chip tie-ups with Japan

Starlux Airlines also announced regular Kumamoto flights earlier this month

  422
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/19 11:52
Kumamoto Castle. (China Airlines photo) 

Kumamoto Castle. (China Airlines photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese carrier China Airlines will begin direct flights to Kumamoto, Japan, beginning on Sept. 18 to tap into the growing post-pandemic demand for business and leisure travel.

Kumamoto has become a destination for domestic and global investments in semiconductors, including Sony, Tokyo Electron, Mitsubishi Electric, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). In November 2021, TSMC announced it would build its first Japanese plant in Kumamoto.

Kumamoto is also known for its rich cultural heritage and natural surroundings. The city has become a popular destination for Taiwanese tourists as well.

China Airlines said charter flights between Taipei and Kumamoto began in March and regular direct flights will be made available every Monday and Friday after Sept. 18. It would be deploying its new Airbus A321neo on the route, with seats for 180 passengers (12 business class seats and 168 economy seats), the statement read.

Earlier this month, Taiwan-based carrier Starlux Airlines announced that regular flights to its seventh destination in Japan, Kumamoto, will start in September, with three flights a week to and from Taoyuan International Airport.
semiconductor
China Airlines
Kumamoto

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's top research body eyes further collaboration with UK on semiconductors
Taiwan's top research body eyes further collaboration with UK on semiconductors
2023/06/17 16:58
Taiwan global leader for semiconductor materials in 2022
Taiwan global leader for semiconductor materials in 2022
2023/06/14 19:18
Analyst discusses future of Taiwan's chip industry and AI
Analyst discusses future of Taiwan's chip industry and AI
2023/06/07 17:10
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
2023/06/06 17:19
Taiwan’s TSMC concerned about labor supply in Germany
Taiwan’s TSMC concerned about labor supply in Germany
2023/06/06 14:05