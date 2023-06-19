Alexa
Tire falls off Scoot plane as it lands in Taipei, flight to Singapore delayed

Left wheel on nose gear sheered off upon landing, abnormality with tire pressure detected beforehand

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/19 11:52
Left nose wheel seen missing from Scoot aircraft. (TIAC photo)

Left nose wheel seen missing from Scoot aircraft. (TIAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A wheel from the nose gear of a Scoot aircraft fell off upon landing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday (June 19), with repairs leading to a delay of its scheduled flight to Singapore.

At 12:06 a.m., Scoot Flight TR 897 which connects Incheon, Taipei, and Singapore landed at Taoyuan Airport. However, during landing, a wheel on the nose gear fell off, and the plane is still awaiting repairs, reported TVBS.

While the aircraft was flying back to Taiwan from Incheon Airport in South Korea, sensors detected an abnormality with the tire pressure in the nose gear before landing. When the plane landed, the left tire and metal rim on the nose gear were shorn off, leaving only the right nose tire to keep the plane upright and moving.

Crews assess damage to nose gear. (TIAC photo)

As crews were still waiting for repair parts, the jet's scheduled flight to Singapore was delayed. Passengers on the flight had the choice of going through customs and waiting in one of seven local hotels or changing their itinerary and booking another flight.

When Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) was questioned by the media about the incident on Monday morning, he said that the incident was due to a maintenance-related issue, the Civil Aeronautics Administration and other government agencies will conduct an investigation, reported CNA.

Left nose wheel completely missing from Scoot aircraft. (TIAC photo)
