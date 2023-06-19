Taiwan preschools urged to suspend dispensing of medicine to students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to recent drug scandals at New Taipei City preschools, two major preschool unions are urging their members to temporarily suspend the dispensing of medicine to students, while parents are encouraged to keep children at home if they are sick or require medicine, per UDN.

Some preschools have already suspended this service. For example, a Yunlin Mailiao public preschool group posted on Facebook last Thursday (June 15) that it would no longer distribute medicine to preschool students, encouraging parents to pursue other options or simply allow ill children to recover at home.

The Taiwan Early Childhood Education Association issued a statement on Sunday (June 18) titled "Jointly Protecting Children's Health and Safeguarding the Dignity of Preschool Teachers." The association said pharmacists should be responsible for giving medicines, adding that teachers and childcare staff do not have the medical expertise to carry out this activity.

Additionally, closer scrutiny by politicians and the public has led the association to urge all members to temporarily suspend medicine distribution to preschoolers.

The Talent Development Association of R.O.C. (TTDA) President Li Kun-bei (李坤北) said recent drugging scandals have led to criticism and bullying of educators and preschool staff across Taiwan. In response, he called upon all preschools to suspend dispensing medicine until a later date when public doubt and trust can be regained.

With many preschools and kindergartens wary of giving out medicines, parents may find themselves in a difficult situation. For the time being, preschools hope this new course of action will at least protect them from public criticism.