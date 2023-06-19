Graphisoft, Otsuka Information Technology, and National Yunlin University of Science & Technology Sign MOU to Boost Taiwan's Construction Industry through BIM Adoption

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 19 June 2023 - Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions developer for architecture and engineering, today announced that it has partnered with Otsuka Information Technology and National Yunlin University of Science and Technology to introduce a curriculum focusing on Building Information Modeling, which has emerged as a pivotal trend in the contemporary AEC landscape in Taiwan.



Mr. Chen Chi-Shou, Director of Otsuka Information Technology, said, "The introduction of BIM curriculum will not only bridge the skills gap but also empower students to confidently enter the workforce as leaders with a BIM-ready mindset. This collaboration signifies the commitment of Graphisoft, Otsuka Information Technology, and National Yunlin University of Science and Technology to advance the AEC industry through innovative education and industry-academia cooperation."



"Our university is committed to cultivating internationally competitive professionals and continues to promote academic research and industrial cooperation," said Mr. Ming-Hsiu Su, Chairperson of the Department of National Yunlin University of Science and Technology. "By integrating the technical expertise of Otsuka and Graphisoft's BIM solution, and the academic resources of the National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, we will jointly promote the digital transformation and intellectual development of the AEC industry. Students will have more practical opportunities to enhance their professional competence and competitiveness."



"This partnership is poised to invigorate the education landscape in the AEC industry, empowering students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in a rapidly changing digital environment. With BIM becoming increasingly indispensable in the AEC field, this collaboration signifies a commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders," said Ron Close, Vice President of Marketing, Graphisoft.



In addition to academic collaboration, Graphisoft, Otsuka Information, and National Yunlin University of Science and Technology will explore broader industry collaboration opportunities. They will jointly carry out BIM application projects and seek cooperation with enterprises related to the AEC industry to promote the popularization and application of BIM technology.

About Graphisoft

Graphisoft empowers teams to design and deliver great buildings through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the AEC industry. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group.