Hou Yu-ih's Taiwan presidential campaign is collapsing, part II

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih’s (侯友宜) campaign is in shambles.

In a nutshell, Hou’s campaign got off to a bad start and things have only gone downhill from there in the nearly five weeks since he was formally chosen as the party’s candidate. Out of the gate, it was clear nothing was organized in spite of Hou knowing for some time he was a likely presidential candidate.

Unlike his opponents when they launched their campaigns, Hou had no platform, no clear plans and still does not even have a proper campaign office, only a temporary small “workshop.” His party is divided and the large number of fans in the party of KMT’s 2020 candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Terry Gou (郭台銘) dislike or resent him, and until yesterday Hou did not seem to be doing anything about it.

He has finally reached out to Han, calling him yesterday to congratulate him on his birthday. Neither Hou nor Han has given any indication that they will be campaigning together, but one KMT lawmaker claims they will appear together in public “very soon, very soon, very soon.”

If Hou can get the fabled “Han army” on his side, that would be a big boost and remove one of the main complaints within the party against him. However, his chances of getting Gou back on his side in the short term look slim, and many in the party are still hoping that the party will dump Hou and replace him with Gou. The calls are so prevalent in the party that yet again for the umpteenth time, party Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) has had to come out and state the party will not replace Hou.

Another piece of breaking news is that a fifth opinion poll in a row has been released showing Hou in third place, though this one by TVBS has Ko out in first place for the first time. TVBS has a history of outlying polls, but it will be interesting to compare it to the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) poll slated to come out Tuesday and the next My-Formosa poll, which should be due in the next week.

KMT candidates look to Ko

KMT legislative candidate Cathy Yu (游淑慧) came right out and said that many legislative candidates in the party are hoping to get Ko’s backing. She noted that in many districts the TPP will not be running candidates, but she was full of praise for Ko and his “strong momentum.”

In a report by Storm Media, a “source close to Ko” names some of the KMT candidates who have already reached out to Ko. It appears that at least some KMT candidates are keener on being associated with Ko than Hou in voters’ minds.

On June 15, KMT legislative candidate and media darling Luo Chih-chiang (羅智強) called for a “changing the ruling party alliance” to unite to unseat the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), noting that no matter whether it was uniting behind Hou, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) or Gou, the important thing was to change the ruling party.

Though Luo emphasized that he supported Hou, he “wasn’t opposed to dump-save (strategic voting)” to unite behind any candidate who can defeat the DPP’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德). Under pressure from the party, Luo backed down, canceled a planned press conference and announced he no longer backed his own alliance plan, but the reality was that he was saying what many in the KMT are thinking.

Evasive and content-free Hou

When Hou has been making campaign speeches, they are widely panned for being largely content-free, as well as for giving evasive answers to direct questions. One pan-blue supporter said he could only identify two policy proposals in an entire 56-minute presentation by Hou.

One editor at the deep blue CTi TV News complained about the difficulty of preparing clips on the candidate. Ko jokingly suggested that Hou should use ChatGPT to practice answering questions.

The impression is spreading that Hou’s lack of a platform is due to him not really knowing much about the issues. Though it is hard to say for sure if that is the case, that Hou is having meetings with major party figures and the party think tank that are explicitly to help him form his platform seems to suggest there may be some truth to this.

For example, Hou has yet to take a stance on the very basic issue of the “1992 Consensus” and the “One China Principle” that the party endorses. He has an upcoming meeting with the party think tank about the topic planned, but it seems puzzling he has not thought this through long ago.

Meanwhile, others in the party are essentially speaking for him. In China, Vice Chair Andrew Hsia (夏立言) said that the KMT “will continue to support the ‘1992 Consensus.’”

Even Hou’s supporters are frustrated at the lack of substance in his campaign and are openly pleading with him to work on this through the media.

Two big scandals

Then there are the two big scandals of the day. On the #MeToo revelations, they started in the DPP but has since spread to all the main parties.

The DPP’s response has been very proactive and heads have rolled, candidates have withdrawn from races, Lai took a gender equality class, new rules and systems formulated involving outside experts, and hardly a day goes by without seeing party figures bowing deeply in an apology on the television news. On the TPP side, a party worker posted her story of how quickly and decisively Ko dealt with her case prior to the recent #MeToo upsurge and how grateful she was to Ko for doing so.

The KMT has not responded very forcefully, and has talked more about “protecting the victim’s rights” than going after the perpetrators and their planned committee of experts to tackle the issue still has not been convened. The highest-ranking KMT member to be caught up in this is lawmaker Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁), and two witnesses have come forth confirming the original accuser’s account. Fu has shrugged it off and KMT Chair Eric Chu has defended him as an “important party member.”

This impacts the presidential campaign of the party’s candidate. Hou himself has come under considerable criticism for never apologizing for a case in which an employee of the health department in his administration was sexually harassed so much that she committed suicide in 2020.

The second scandal is the case in New Taipei where a private kindergarten was discovered to have been giving the students barbiturates. Hou and his administration have come under fierce criticism from parents and protesters over how the city handled the situation. Hou has since apologized, but the story continues to dominate the news and his reputation has taken a hit.

Polls painting pictures

Two polls were recently released by TPOF about how the public viewed Lai’s handling of the sexual harassment issue and Hou’s handling of the kindergarten drugging case. While keeping in mind these are different issues and people will feel somewhat differently about the specifics of different situations, they do speak in part to how proactively and effectively each presidential candidate handled their respective scandals.

On the sexual harassment scandal in the DPP, when asked about Lai’s handling of the situation in his role as party chair, 35% said they were satisfied and 31% said they were dissatisfied, with the remainder having no opinion or "I don’t know." While Lai should not feel comforted by those results, slightly more people thought he handled it well than did not.

Regarding the drugging case, in Hou’s role as New Taipei mayor, only 21.2% were satisfied versus 56.7% who were unsatisfied. Again, there are differences in these cases, but the perception in the press is that Lai has been very proactive and Hou has not.

Although TPOF polls tend to overweight support for the TPP versus other polling and I tend to use their party identification polls only for trend spotting, their latest poll showed a drop in support for both the KMT and DPP and a sharp uptick in support for third parties, most likely due to the two scandals in the news. This has helped give Ko momentum, though it will take more polling to determine how much.

Ditch digging

Can Hou turn things around and win this election? Yes, of course, the seven months until election day is an eternity in politics.

But Hou is digging himself deeper and deeper into a ditch that will get harder and harder to get himself out of. The longer he stays last in the polls, the more the perception will set in that he is destined to lose and voters see it as a contest between Lai and Ko.

Hou has to campaign for president, not mayor. Mayors largely deal with mundane issues, presidents with existential issues, and voters, for very good reason, expect a lot more from them.

So far, Hou’s whole approach to his campaign has been lackadaisical. He comes across as detached and even indifferent, so much so that people have been asking me if he even wants to be president.

Increasingly, I’ve been wondering the same thing.