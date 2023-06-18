Kai Havertz at crossroads amid Arsenal, Bayern Munich links

If the rumors are true, and Kai Havertz does join Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the coming days, his final season at Chelsea won't be one he'll remember fondly.

The German, who played upfront for the most part, didn't score in his last nine games, and registered just nine goals and one assist in 47 games in all competitions in 2022-23 as the west London side limped to 12th amid a change of ownership and several changes of coach.

The first coach to leave was Thomas Tuchel, the only man to get anything close to the best out of the former Bayer Leverkusen man. Havertz scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final under his compatriot and was somewhat miffed when he was dismissed early in the season.

Reunited with Tuchel?

"It always makes a big difference in a team like this when you've been successful with a coach and then he gets fired out of nowhere," Havertz said at the time.

With Tuchel replacing another man fired out of nowhere, Julian Nagelsmann, at Bayern Munich and just about securing an eleventh straight title, there are rumors that Bayern are ready to challenge Arsenal for Havertz' signature.

"We are looking for a nine, that is certainly no secret," said Bayern president Herbert

Hainer on Sky this weekend. "Unfortunately, that is not quite so simple, because there are not so many and those who exist and who are really top are also sought by other clubs. But FC Bayern has a top class name."

While Bayern have struggled to replace Lewandowski, there is still plenty of doubt about whether Havertz realy is the "nine" that the Bavarians need. In his rise at Leverkusen, the 24-year-old generally played behind a striker, with his dribbling, anticipation and late runs in to the box more to the fore than his back to goal play or goal poaching.

A number nine?

Chelsea, and indeed Germany's struggles to find a reliable striker have seen Havertz play more upfront more often than not in the last few years. While he is capable, playing out of position has undoubtedly been a factor in his struggles to perform consistently at Chelsea. So too have the revolving door of coaches, changes in style and a bloated squad that has meant a lack of coherence in Chelsea's play.

With Gabriel Jesus only installed as Arsenal's main striker at the start of last season, Havertz may be enticed by the opportunity to play in a fluid three behind the Brazilian, filling in upfront only where neccessary.

With Chelsea reportedly reluctant to allow players to enter the final two years of their contract, and Havertz' deal expiring in 2025, a bid of £75 million (€88 million) will reportedly be enough to do the deal. That would come close to breaking the transfer record of Bayern, who are also reportedly in for Napoli centerback Kim Min-jae, or Arsenal.

That it is so clearly being considered by both despite last season is a demonstration of just how much Havertz' potential remains untapped. Wherever, or indeed, whether, he moves, the next step in his career must surely be to the place where it can best be fully realized.