England spinner Moeen Ali fined 25% of match fee for using unauthorized spray

BIRMINGHAM. England (AP) — England spinner Moeen Ali was fined 25% of his match fee Sunday on his test return for applying an unauthorized drying spray to his bowling hand during the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

Umpires had expressly prohibited players from using any agents on their hands without prior approval ahead of this series between England and Australia.

The International Cricket Council accepted that the allrounder's use of the spray — which was spotted by television cameras in the 89th over of Australia’s first innings on Saturday — was an attempt to reduce perspiration and not a more serious charge of trying to alter the condition of the ball.

However, he was found to have displayed conduct that is “contrary to the spirit of the game.”

Ali was also hit with one demerit point after admitting a breach of article 2.2 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel.

Ali, who turned 36 on Sunday, is making his comeback to test cricket at his home ground after an almost two-year absence. He bowled four overs in the first hour on Sunday amid concern over a finger injury that saw the spinner leave the field.

___

